Liverpool’s midfield woes this campaign can’t be understated.

Jurgen Klopp and his entourage will have to use their time and resource wisely upon the opening of the summer window.

Just recently, the club’s long-term chase for Jude Bellingham’s signature came to a lamentable end, much to the Anfield faithful’s dismay.

Now it’s time to turn their attention to cheaper alternatives to the English teen, with Carragher ushering the need to sign three midfielders over 12 months at the end of last season.

Their transfer incompetency has been thrashed by supporters, and now Champions League winner Carragher has called the club out for looking ‘weak’ and ‘negligent’.

What Jamie Carragher had to say about Arthur Melo

Writing for The Telegraph, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher spoke about how supporters feel misled since their club’s withdrawal of their longstanding Bellingham pursuit.

Ready-made reinforcements will be required this summer as Liverpool look to return to their title-challenging form that has been absent this term.

His comments state that Liverpool must have been aware of a much-needed midfield renewal, despite the interest in Aurelien Tchouameni and Bellingham.

That’s where Arthur Melo comes in; a last-gasp loan signing made by Klopp Carragher has described as an ‘embarrassing climbdown’ and a ‘waste of money’.

“That is [Klopp’s] biggest mistake on this issue and he knows it, the last minute scramble for Arthur Melo on the final day of last August’s transfer window the big giveaway that he realised his error in not recruiting before the last pre-season,” Carragher wrote for The Telegraph.

Anfield-based outfit Liverpool justified their monetary spend as a way of biding their time for a longer-term world-beating midfielder.

“That deal was an embarrassing climbdown and waste of money. The justification for it at the time was Liverpool were biding their time for the longer-term target.”

Arthur Melo’s underwhelming stint at Anfield

The Brazil international’s time in Merseyside has easily been one to forget, after arriving for a £3.9 million loan fee.

Accruing just a singular appearance for Liverpool’s senior side in their 1-0 defeat to Napoli, Melo has primarily featured for Liverpool’s Under-21 side.

Their midfield loanee Melo has been nothing but a ‘panic buy’, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Injury has been the main attributor to Melo’s absence from Anfield proceedings since his arrival from Italian stalwarts Juventus.

Unfortunately, a failed venture for both parties means it’s likely that the player in question will return to Turin this summer.

Those in power at Anfield will have to take this on the chin as another recruitment mistake, but all eyes will be on their transfer activity this summer, especially with their pursuit of one of the biggest prospects in world football coming to a damning end.