Highlights England's Euro 2024 struggles resemble past failures after 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Sacrificing big-name players like Alexander-Arnold and Foden is crucial against Slovenia.

Building the team around Kane and Rice can improve the Three Lions' fortunes.

After England drew 1-1 with Denmark in their second poor performance from two games at EURO 2024, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher took to the Telegraph to vent his frustrations towards a Three Lions side that currently appears to be suffering from similar downfalls to the ones he featured in during his playing days.

England took the lead in the 18th minute through a familiar goalscorer when Harry Kane found the net from close range. However, failing to kick on following the opener cost Gareth Southgate's side three points in Frankfurt, with Morten Hjulmand finding the target with a brilliant strike from outside the box to continue the trend of magnificent goals in the tournament. And, arguably, on another night, the Danes could have stolen the victory from the jaws of defeat, with England's opponents looking far better placed to score a second goal throughout the second half.

"The biggest criticism I can make of our first two Euro 2024 performances is that they reminded me of the England era I played in," Carragher wrote. "We have been given a sober reminder that football is about picking the best team, not the best players." As a result, the pundit set about searching for answers and remedies in his column, and came to the damning conclusion that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden need to be dropped ahead of their crunch, concluding Group C fixture against Slovenia on Tuesday night, with nothing but a win being an acceptable result for Southgate's men.

Jamie Carragher's England XI for Slovenia Position Player GK Jordan Pickford RB Kyle Walker CB John Stones CB Marc Guehi LB Kieran Trippier CM Conor Gallagher CM Declan Rice CM Jude Bellingham RW Bukayo Saka ST Harry Kane LW Anthony Gordon

England Need To Sacrifice Big-Name Players

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden aren't being used to their maximum potential

It is clear that Southgate sees the positives of having both Alexander-Arnold and Foden start together. But when put into practice, it just feels as though the manager is shoehorning big-name players into a system not fit for winning the European Championships. This was a view Carragher also took in his frank assessment, and it's a downfall that harks back to the days of England's golden generation of the early-2000s. He wrote:

"Introducing Alexander-Arnold into midfield in a major tournament was always a risk. It has not worked. The experiment ended with his early substitution against Denmark. It is a more physically demanding position than full-back, and, on the evidence so far, Alexander-Arnold has more time and space to utilise his passing range when he is in the hybrid role. "Elsewhere in the side, nobody loves watching Foden more than me. But for England to come up with a system that works and complements everyone, he cannot operate in the starting XI with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane if they are all trying to occupy the same space and positions."

Ahead of this year's tournament, Southgate was praised for ditching his old-fangled ways of putting dull, defensive strategies ahead of the attacking, experimental outlook of other coaches at his level. He was finally starting Alexander-Arnold, and his loyalty to players such as Kalvin Phillips and Eric Dier had been depleted, availing the England manager of a new, avant-garde approach to the way the Three Lions set up.

But now, it can be deemed that Southgate has gone too far towards the opposite end of the spectrum, with experiments so far costing England an easy route to the knockout stages. With Alexander-Arnold never playing in midfield under Jurgen Klopp, and Foden playing his best football in the number 10 role, fans can now see the reasoning behind Pep Guardiola and Klopp's decision to play these talented stars where they did. Carragher compared the situation to the England of old, saying:

"In my time, we looked around the dressing room and saw Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Michael Owen and thought that if we could make it click, anyone could be beaten. "It never happened. Something had to give, but the decision to leave a big name out was never taken when the most consequential games in the knockout phases came along. For all the criticism of his reign, Southgate has previously avoided those unfavourable comparisons with the 'golden generation.' "If there is to be a radical improvement, they have to get back to that immediately, which means Southgate has to show courage, rattle cages and leave out some stars for the greater good.

Building The Team Around Kane And Rice

England need to rethink and zone in on helping the players who have no like-for-like replacements

The main solution Carragher offered in his England selection for the Slovenia game was the introduction of Conor Gallagher instead of Alexander-Arnold and Anthony Gordon's inclusion ahead of Phil Foden, with a 4-3-3 formation being used instead of the 4-2-3-1 that Southgate has trusted in the competition so far.

By doing so, this will help England build a team that will cater for the abilities of Harry Kane and Declan Rice - two players the former Liverpool defender feels are irreplaceable in the squad. "Kane correctly remains one of the untouchables – a world-class striker," Carragher said. "His best work for England is with two pacey widemen. I would like to see a 4-3-3 with Saka and Anthony Gordon either side of Kane."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 93 England caps, Kane has found the net 63 times, which is more than any other Three Lions forward past and present, including Rooney, his nearest rival, who scored 53 times for his country.

"Rice is the only proven and high-class holding midfielder Southgate has, but, in the first two games, he has been overworked and, at times, overrun. He has never looked so exhausted as he did in the second half against the Danes. He had far too much ground to cover and Danish players started to surround him when in possession. "In a 4-3-3, Bellingham will drop deeper to assist Rice, and then it is a choice between the remaining midfielders. There are some suggesting Foden should stay in the side with Bellingham deeper. That would not change anything tactically. It has to be a midfielder who will bring energy across the pitch, such as Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton or Kobbie Mainoo. That is not a negative move; it is an essential one."

Energy Is Key To Success

Southgate didn't order his players to drop so deep

In his third and final point, Carragher addressed England's noticeable drop-off in energy following Kane's goal, which the likes of the BBC and ITV criticised by creating a graphic showing the players' average positions before and after the opener. But whilst he was quick to acknowledge that this wasn't a tactical mismanagement, he did highlight England must have more energy and dynamism in their next outings. He concluded: