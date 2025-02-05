Jamie Carragher has risked the wrath of Liverpool supporters by stating he's not the 'biggest fan' of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungary international captain has yet to show the best of himself since his £60 million move from RB Leipzig in 2023.

While he's not become one of the biggest stars in the league in his position - as was perhaps expected of him - the 23-year-old has started to show signs of consistency in recent weeks. Originally played as a number eight under Jurgen Klopp, Szoboszlai is adapting to be more central to everything the Reds do under Arne Slot.

He's in strong company when compared to the best number 10s in the country. This is actually how he came up in a conversation between Carragher and Paul Scholes on the latest episode of The Overlap's Fan Debate Show.

Carragher Not Szoboszlai's 'Biggest Fan'

He doesn't think the midfielder is productive enough

Discussing West Ham's dazzling Brazilian Lucas Paqueta, the ex-Reds vice-captain stated that while he enjoys watching the playmaker perform, he doesn't think his old club would look to sign him. Carragher said:

"I was commentating on West Ham but I was just watching Paqueta thinking 'oh my' every time he brought the ball down on his chest or his shoulder. "I was actually thinking would Liverpool sign him? I know (Manchester) City did try, but I look at his lack of athleticism in some ways and think would that stop a top team (from signing him) because of what he would do off the ball?"

Citing the lack of athleticism as one of the key reasons he doesn't see Paqueta in a Liverpool shirt, the defender-turned-pundit went on to explain why Slot would pick Szoboszlai over him. Carragher acknowledged the physical work the tireless midfielder does in the middle of the park, but still claimed to not be his 'biggest fan':

"And I think of Liverpool because I'm not Szoboszlai's biggest fan but he's got great athleticism. He gets talked about as our No 10 and people say he's great off the ball, but I'm thinking: 'He's the No 10, he's scored three goals'. "And I know he does a great job for the team, but Slot would probably still prefer Szoboszlai than Paqueta."

Hear what Carragher had to say in the video below (33 minutes onwards):

The Liverpool manager is unlikely to agree with this assessment as he previously singled out the Hungarian for praise after the 4-1 Premier League win against Ipswich Town last month. The Dutchman claimed the Reds' number eight is still 'underestimated' by those outside the club before going into more detail about what he does for the team.