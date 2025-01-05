In the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, former defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher was prompted into suggesting that the Reds need to upgrade one position in January to boost their chances of securing the title come May.

Ahead of the mammoth encounter on the red side of Merseyside, Arne Slot’s men were considered heavy favourites but could count their lucky stars to walk away with a share of spoils after a series of struggles on home soil.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah has now matched Thierry Henry’s goalscoring record in the Premier League (175).

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo notched in the 52nd and 59th minute, respectively, to make it 1-1 before the hour mark. Then, the inevitable Mohamed Salah added to his seasonal tally via the spot kick.

To round off the Anfield-based thriller, Amad pounced on a porous performance from the table-topping Reds and scored with just 10 minutes left of regulation time – but one player, in particular, left Carragher in a state of concern.

Slot, who arrived following Jurgen Klopp's departure in the summer months, will be looking to make history with Liverpool in his maiden campaign by bringing home another Premier League crown – but Carragher believes the Dutch tactician may need to dip into the January transfer market.

“This manager’s style is slightly different to Klopp’s. It’s not as gung-ho,” he said post-match, per Mail Online, before adding: “Liverpool have a lot more goals in the team that Arsenal have. Liverpool still concede goals.

“Liverpool need to sign a full-back. I think they need a left back. Trent Alexander-Arnold was really poor. He will be a lot better than that and Conor Bradley is fantastic.”

Carragher, who turned out 737 times in a Liverpool shirt, has expressed his doubts over whether Andy Robertson has the ability to perform in a team who are vying for Premier League glory for just the second time in their history.

After earning his 20th start of the season, Robertson was labelled as a ‘legend’ for Liverpool by Carragher. That said, the former centre-back insisted that January may be the time to move on from the Scotland international, 30.

“I just think Andy Robertson, who is an absolute legend, is just hanging on in every game. I don’t think Konstantinos Tsimikas is quite of the standard to come in and replace him. I think if Liverpool could get a left back in January, I think that’d put Liverpool in a really strong position to win the league.”

Joining from Hull City in the summer of 2017, nobody foresaw the impact he'd have on the Premier League juggernauts after costing them just £8 million. He's since carved out a brilliant career with his employers, becoming one of the best left-backs in Premier League history in the process, but Carragher has insinuated that it may be time to move on.