Jamie Carragher has named a current Premier League star as his favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The prestigious award was won by a player in the English top flight for the first time since 2008 when Manchester City midfielder Rodri beat the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to get his hands on the prize.

Having missed most of the 2024-25 campaign with an ACL injury, it's virtually impossible for the Spaniard to retain his title when the ceremony takes place next year. However, Carragher believes that the title of the world's best player will remain in English football, as he has selected a current Liverpool talisman as his early pick to win.

Related Ballon d'Or 2025 Power Rankings The race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award begins with Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal among the early front-runners

Carragher Tips Salah for 2025 Ballon d'Or

The Egyptian's previous best finish was fifth in 2019

Writing in his latest column for The Telegraph, Carragher revealed that Mohamed Salah was his pick to win both the Premier League Player of the Season and the Ballon d'Or in 2025. The red-hot Egyptian, who has currently notched 34 goal contributions in 25 games this season, has previously been criticised by the outspoken Sky Sports pundit for his handling of his Liverpool contract negotiations. Despite that, Carragher has admitted that his efforts on the pitch have put him at the top of his list for potential winners of the coveted award next year. He said:

"The Liverpool winger is already on his way to winning the Professional Footballers’ Association and Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year, and if his side go on to win the Premier League his only credible rivals for that honour would be some of his own team-mates or Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. "I think he has a great chance [of winning the Ballon d'Or]. The judges usually pick the player of the tournament at a World Cup or European Championship. With no international tournament this year, it will probably be dictated by the outstanding players in the Champions League. Liverpool may have to win, or at least reach the final for Salah’s ambition to be realised. But no attacker in Europe is currently as productive as him, and it is usually the forwards who win."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah would become the second African to win the Ballon d'Or after George Weah if he claimed the individual accolade in 2025.

Despite the long-winded negotiations, the former defender also stated that he believes both Salah and Virgil van Dijk will remain at Anfield beyond this season despite their current contracts expiring in the summer. However, he does believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold's future is a different story, which comes after reports emerged claiming the right-back had already told Liverpool of his desire to join Real Madrid.

In some of his other predictions for 2025, Carragher claimed one of Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, or Real Madrid would be crowned champions of Europe. He has also backed Ruben Amorim to have Manchester United in a good place by next Christmas and has earmarked Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer to be the main players for Thomas Tuchel's England as they begin preparations for their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.