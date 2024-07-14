Highlights Jamie Carragher believes Fabian Ruiz was the real standout in Euro 2024, claiming he was better than Rodri who won Player of the Tournament.

Young talent Lamine Yamal impressed with record-breaking performances, earning him the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Despite disagreement on the winner, both players played crucial roles in Spain's success at the European Championship, along with other talented teammates.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he thinks Rodri was an undeserving winner of the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award. The Manchester City man played a significant role in the middle of the park for his country as they went all the way and lifted the European Championship for a record-breaking fourth time.

The midfielder was replaced at half-time during their 2-1 win over England in the final, but he was massive for the Spaniards beforehand. Shortly after the full-time whistle was blown in Berlin, and it was confirmed that Luis de la Fuentes' side would be the ones lifting the trophy, it was revealed that Rodri had been named the Player of the Tournament and to many, that felt justified.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen even thinks the midfielder's performances and success throughout the competition made him a lock for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award. One man doesn't think he should have won, though, and that is Carragher. Instead, the former defender thinks Rodri's midfield partner, Fabian Ruiz was more deserving of the award.

Carragher Thinks Ruiz Was Better

The midfielder had four G/A

From start to finish, Ruiz was exceptional for his country. The midfielder scored on two occasions, but also set up his teammates twice to finish things with four goal contributions in seven matches. While there were other stars in the side who also caught attention, he was certainly one of the standouts and Carragher spoke out on social media to reveal that he thought he had been better than Rodri.

Replying to someone else who thought the Manchester City man deserved the Player of the Tournament award, Carragher disagreed and implied that he thought Ruiz was the man who deserved to take the prize home instead. Regardless, both men had very impressive tournaments and Spain couldn't have done it without them both. They also had some very exciting young prospects to thank for their success, including Lamine Yamal who won an award himself.

Fabian Ruiz's Euro 2024 statistics Appearances 6 Goals 2 Assists 2 Key passes per-game 1.7 Dribbles per-game 2

Lamine Yamal Was Named Young Player of the Tournament

The 17-year-old thrived

It was one hell of a tournament for Yamal. The teenager's stock his skyrocketed following an exceptional tournament. Despite being just 16 years old when things got underway, he thrived on the big stage and never once looked out of place facing off against some of the best players in the world.

First, he became the youngest player to ever appear in the tournament, then he became the youngest goalscorer in Euros history and finally, in the final, he tied the record for the most assists in a single European Championship campaign, with four. Unsurprisingly, he won the Young Player of the Year award and while Carragher isn't convinced by Rodri's win, there's no one who would even debate Yamal's accolade.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com and accurate as of 14/07/2024