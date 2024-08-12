Highlights Jamie Carragher has identified three key areas Liverpool need to improve in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arne Slot would greatly benefit from having one star from the Jurgen Klopp era back at Anfield in his prime. The Dutchman is only a few days away from kicking off his reign as the Reds' boss with a trip to Ipswich Town this coming weekend, where he will be left to pick from many of the same players his predecessor had at his disposal.

With no new signings confirmed and little guarantee that there will be any on the horizon, Liverpool's most capped Premier League player believes that Slot's team is lacking in three key areas, but would benefit most from having a former 20-goal-a-season striker back on their books.

Carragher Names Areas Liverpool Need to Address

The pundit believes the Reds are short in these key positions

The 46-year-old explained that he felt the Reds were lacking a player in each area of the pitch with specific key components:

"When you look at the Liverpool squad, they are a centre-back short, a real top-holding midfielder short and they are missing an attacking player with blistering pace. "They are the three positions we need filled, and I’m not sure if Liverpool will fill all three, but I’d like to believe we’d get two out of those three."

Across the summer, the Merseyside outfit have been linked with players in all three of these positions, suggesting that those at the top of the club are aware of weaknesses in these areas. However, with no transfers coming to fruition thus far, Slot has been forced to pick an XI based on the squad, admittedly stacked with talent, that he inherited when he took the job.

Despite the lack of additions, Carragher also explained why he believed it was difficult to bring new faces into the club as it could potentially risk the development of other young stars that could go on to make a major impact in years to come. He stated:

"A lot of these younger players, he won’t know too much about them, so he might think I’m going to go and buy a midfielder for £30-£40m but then in 12 months, he’ll have someone who could be a star. It doesn’t worry me one bit because I trust the structure and people there, and you’d have to be a special player to get into the Liverpool team."

Carragher Claims Liverpool Miss Sadio Mane

The pundit named the forward as the player who would fit right into the team

Elaborating on what he believes Liverpool need in their forward line, Carragher emphasised how big of a miss a player with the profile of Sadio Mane was to the former Premier League champions, suggesting that a prime Mane would be the perfect fit for the current squad:

" When you look at Liverpool’s attack, [Darwin] Núñez has blistering pace, but [Mohamed] Salah is not as quick now, I don’t think [Luiz] Díaz has that pace, [Cody] Gakpo doesn’t, [Diogo] Jota is sharp, but we can do with someone in that front line with that pace – basically we want Sadio Mané back in his prime."

The Senegalese international left the club in 2022 for a short stint at Bayern Munich, but after a training ground bust-up with Leroy Sane, he was shipped off to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sadio Mane managed 162 goal contributions during his time as a Liverpool player (120 goals, 42 assists).

Liverpool's Transfer Targets

The Reds are yet to make a single purchase

Although no business has been finalised this summer, there have been several names linked with a move to Anfield throughout the transfer window. It is believed that the six-time champions of Europe were admirers of teenage sensation Leny Yoro before he secured a move to North-West rivals Manchester United.

Anthony Gordon has also been linked with a move to his boyhood club despite his Evertonian roots. The 23-year-old is seen as the exact profile of winger the Reds could be after to fill in the role on the left-hand side. European Championship winner Martin Zubimendi has also been high on the club's radar, with the Spaniard believed to have a release clause of £51m.

Despite all this, it appears that the deal that is furthest along is to bring goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to the club to act as the potential long-term replacement for Alisson.