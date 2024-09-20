Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed what he believes to be the best centre half pairing in Premier League history, while also giving some high praise to Arsenal duo William Saliba and Gabriel. The Sky Sports pundit is no stranger to knowing what it takes to make it at the heart of defence, having made 508 appearances in England's top flight during his time at Anfield.

While there have been several pairings that have reached iconic status throughout the years, the ex-England international narrowed his picks down to two duos from the mid 2000s, while also detailing how they were each set up slightly differently to suit their team's tactics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel and Saliba have managed a 48% clean sheet record together in 65 Premier League outings.

Carragher Lists Terry and Carvalho as the Top Pairing

Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic just fall short

Discussing the topic in his column for the Telegraph, Carragher explained why he believed that Chelsea stalwarts John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho just edged Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand. The Liverpudlian stated:

"I rank Terry and Carvalho as the Premier League’s number one. They were the foundation of Jose Mourinho’s brilliant Chelsea side, rewriting the records and redefining what was possible at the highest level by conceding just 15 goals in a Premier League season in 2004-05. "Ferdinand and Vidic closely follow as the ideal duo in a more attacking Manchester United team – the stand-out of the many great defences Sir Alex Ferguson constructed during his reign. "What set them apart is they were equals, as opposed to one superior defender carrying the other which is often the case, even in the most celebrated defensive collaborations. Perfect partners complement each other so we do not think of one without the other."

While the Old Trafford collective turned out to be more successful together in terms of honours and have a longer stint together, the statistics back up Carragher's suggestion that the coupling of Terry and Carvalho was more effective at preventing the ball going into the back of the net.

Terry and Carvalho vs Ferdinand and Vidic Statistics Stat Terry & Carvalho Ferdinand & Vidic Games Together 102 134 Goals Conceded Per 90 0.72 0.72 Clean Sheet % 54% 51%

What Gabriel and Saliba Need to Challenge Terry and Carvalho

Carragher explained what Arsenal's centre-backs are missing

Another topic that the 46-year-old touched upon was how far away Arsenal's Gabriel and Saliba were to staking a claim as the best partnership in history. While the Englishman noted that they were already on the cusp, they could never be considered if they failed to win the Premier League title:

"Provided they stay together, we will eventually reference Saliba and Gabriel in the same breath as the two stand-out partnerships of my generation; Chelsea’s John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho, and Manchester United’s Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. "Arsenal must win the Premier League or Champions League for the duo to establish themselves in that hall of fame, but they are making giant strides and are the biggest reason why Mikel Arteta’s side can travel to Manchester City with confidence this weekend."