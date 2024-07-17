Highlights Eddie Howe is the standout candidate to replace Southgate, according to Jamie Carragher. He believes Howe's track record makes him the best choice.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he thinks England need to prioritise Eddie Howe in their quest to replace Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions boss stepped down following their Euro 2024 final loss, bringing an end to his eight-year reign. Southgate's time in charge of England brought a level of success that the nation hadn't seen in decades.

After a disastrous few years when they were eliminated from the 2014 World Cup in the group stage, and knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland, the former Middlesbrough man came in and turned things around. He took England to a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals. While he didn't get his hands on a trophy, he helped make the nation believe again.

While many are grateful for what he's delivered during his time in charge of England, the overwhelming sentiment coming out of Euro 2024 was that it was time for a change at the Three Lions, and Southgate had done all he could. The coach clearly felt the same way as he quit on Tuesday and attention has now turned towards who could replace him.

On the subject of Southgate's replacement, several pundits have had their say. Micah Richards, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer all spoke about the situation on this podcast, The Rest is Football, with the trio having very different opinions on who should step into the role going forward. In his regular column for The Telegraph, Carragher revealed that he thought Howe was by far the best option to replace Southgate. Speaking about the Newcastle United coach's track record with both the Magpies and Bournemouth, the former Liverpool defender believes he has incredible pedigree and should be considered the front-runner for the England job as of now.

"There is one standout candidate to replace Gareth Southgate. It has got to be Eddie Howe. For me, he is the front-runner by a distance. The problem for the Football Association is whether Howe considers it the right time for his career to leave Newcastle United. He will have much to think about if the offer comes. I would be staggered if it does not. None of the other leading contenders comes so close to being the right fit. "Howe has the pedigree as a club manager. He did fantastically well at Bournemouth and has done a great job at St James’ Park. His sides play front-foot, attacking football. Like Southgate, he would be a safe pair of hands dealing with the media - a great ambassador for the country."

Carragher also spoke about the attacking football that Howe employs with his teams, his media prowess and how those are just a couple of the reasons that make him the ideal fit for England going forward. The pundit also revealed that while superstar names like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are being thrown about, he thinks the Three Lions need to prioritise Howe.

Carragher Thinks Hiring Klopp or Guardiola is a Fantasy

While there are few managers in the world who have had the success that Klopp and Guardiola have had over the last few years, Carragher isn't convinced they would be the right appointments for England. In fact, he believes that anyone who wants either of those names to take over as England boss and succeed are living in a fantasy.

"It is like we are living in some kind of fantasy world in which international managers get months or years to work with the exact profile of players they choose, developing patterns of play on a daily basis so it becomes natural whenever a tournament comes along. "Not even Klopp or Guardiola could guarantee the same style and results managing an international team as they had with their clubs. Have we learnt nothing from the Fabio Capello experiment?"

Despite being a very renowned manager at club level with the likes of Real Madrid, Fabio Capello struggled to replicate any of that magic with the Three Lions and, after just over four years at the helm, he was let go following a disappointing World Cup and European Championship campaign. There's no guarantee that Howe would succeed as England manager, but Carragher certainly believes he stands a better chance than any other option out there.