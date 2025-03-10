Jamie Carragher has named the 'special' stadium that he believes is the best in the world. In the past, the former Liverpool star has revealed that outside of Anfield, Goodison Park is his favourite ground on the planet. That may come as a surprise to some considering his ties to the Reds, but he grew up an Everton fan and clearly has fond memories of the venue.

Despite having such an affection for the ground, though, it's not the one he considers to be the best in the world. Many have handed that title to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The ground opened in 2019 and blew spectators away with its state-of-the-art facilities. It raised the bar for what a football stadium can be, but Carragher believes there's another ground even better.

Carragher's Best Stadium in the World

Appearing on The Overlap US, Carragher revealed that he thought the Santiago Bernabeu, home of the iconic Real Madrid, was the best stadium in the world and described it as the pinnacle of football before going on to say it felt 'special' to be there. In quotes shared via Metro, he said:

"I was at the Bernabeu the other week for a Champions League game. Coming from England as a kid, you’d always ask your parents for a Real Madrid or Barcelona kit, those were the glamour clubs for us. I was always Barcelona because Gary Lineker went there from Everton in the mid-80s. When I was speaking to the Spanish lads at Liverpool, they always saw Real Madrid as the club in Spain. "I played at the old Bernabeu but when I stood in the new stadium the other week, I was thinking, “this is the pinnacle”. I was almost thinking, I can understand where Trent is coming from if he comes here! I hope he hasn’t seen this new roof! But seriously, every time we go to Tottenham we say that stadium is one of the best in the world but Real Madrid’s stadium is the best in the world. It is. It feels special when you’re on the side of the pitch."

Listen to Carragher's comments starting at around the 41:00 mark of the video below:

The Santiago Bernabeu has been home to Real Madrid since 1947 and has played host to some incredible moments over the years. A couple of recent renovations in 2019 and 2024 have ensured it holds up against any ground in the world right now. With a club as iconic as Madrid, it's only fitting that their home is just as legendary and that is certainly the case with the Santiago Bernabeu.