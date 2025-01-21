Jamie Carragher has pinpointed three Arsenal players he believes are hindering the Gunners in their quest for a first Premier League title in two decades. Mikel Arteta’s side suffered another setback in their pursuit of league leaders Liverpool on Saturday, as Aston Villa staged a late comeback to secure a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

The result compounded Arsenal's frustrations, coming just hours after Liverpool extended their lead at the top to six points with a stoppage-time win against Brentford, thanks to Darwin Nunez's dramatic double. In recent weeks, Arsenal’s efforts to close the gap on the Reds have been marred by a pattern of progress followed by costly stumbles - as soon as they seem to take two steps forward, they take another two steps back.

While defensive lapses played a part in their latest disappointment, Carragher argues that Arsenal’s attacking options may ultimately determine their title hopes. With Bukayo Saka sidelined by a hamstring injury and Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the season due to an ACL tear, Carragher doubts whether the remaining forwards in Arteta's squad have the quality needed to maintain a serious title challenge.

Related Supercomputer Predicts 2024-25 Premier League Table A worst Premier League finish is predicted for Manchester United, while their city rivals are forecasted to drop out of the top four.

Jamie Carragher Slams Arsenal's Forward Line

He believes Martinelli, Havertz, and Trossard are not Premier League title-winning calibre

Close

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher was joined by former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit. The Frenchman, a key figure in the Gunners' side that overtook Manchester United to win the Premier League in 1997/98, shared his insights, but Carragher dismissed any possibility of a similar feat this season. "I'll give you three reasons [why Arsenal can't win the league]," Carragher said.

"They had [Marc] Overmars, [Nicolas] Anelka and Dennis Bergkamp. This team, at the moment, is playing with [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard and [Kai] Havertz. It's not enough."

While Martinelli and Havertz both scored on Saturday - and Havertz had another goal disallowed for handball - the trio named by Carragher has managed just 18 league goals combined this season, a stark contrast to the firepower of their predecessors.

Related Ranking the 11 Greatest Arsenal Strikers of All Time Arsenal have had been able to call upon some prolific goalscorers over the years.

Arsenal won't have much time to recover, with Arteta's men returning to action in the Champions League on Wednesday. They welcome Dinamo Zagreb to the Emirates Stadium, and a win would move them one step closer to a top-eight finish in the league phase.

But their efforts in the Premier League - a competition they have been waiting so patiently for Manchester City to stumble in over the last three campaigns - instead sees them relying on favours from rivals to stop Liverpool from achieving their 20th league title.

At the moment, it doesn't appear as though Arne Slot's side will drop too many points, while the Gunners must pick up points on the road against Wolves before hosting Pep Guardiola in gameweek 24.