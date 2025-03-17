Jamie Carragher says Liverpool need to sign two attacking players following their 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds missed the chance to secure their first piece first silverware under Arne Slot in a disappointing display on Sunday, which Carragher branded ‘one of the worst performances’ from Liverpool in a cup final.

Despite dominating possession with 65.6%, the Premier League leaders struggled to create opportunities, managing just seven shots with two on target, compared to Newcastle’s 17 and six.

Carragher claims the painful cup defeat has highlighted where Liverpool need to improve in Slot’s second summer in charge and explained why he ‘felt sorry’ for Mohamed Salah after the Reds' second defeat last week.

Liverpool Told to Sign Two Forwards

‘They still need to improve’

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports after the game, said Liverpool’s lack of pace in attack is ‘glaring’ and backed them to sign two new attackers this summer to play alongside Salah:

“It was probably one of the worst performances I’ve seen from Liverpool in a cup final. “But they’ve given so much this season and they’ve lost one league game. It’s hard to be too critical but it has shined a light on where Liverpool need to improve. “The lack of pace in attack is glaring. I feel sorry for Mohamed Salah, he was kept quiet by PSG and he wasn’t great today but he doesn’t get help from the other attackers. “The other attackers are good players but they’re not great. They need to go and buy two attackers this summer to play alongside Salah. “The last week has shown what they need in the summer. It’s exciting because Liverpool are going to win the league and they still need to improve in some areas.”

Liverpool are likely to bring in reinforcements this summer, with the futures of both Salah and Darwin Nunez now uncertain.

The Egyptian winger has just over three months remaining on his Anfield deal and remains a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, while Nunez could also leave after receiving interest in January.

Liverpool have the best attack in the Premier League this season, scoring 69 goals in 29 games while conceding just 27.

The Reds will resume their title push with a Merseyside derby on 2 April following the international break.

Arne Slot's Liverpool Record (2024/25) Games 47 Losses 34 Draws 7 Losses 6 Points per game 2.32

