Jamie Carragher was a defender who took no prisoners, known for his fierce commitment and aggressive style of play. Throughout his career at Liverpool and with England, he was never afraid to engage in physical and mental battles, leaving strikers with no easy ride. Carragher thrived on confrontation, whether it was crunching tackles or verbal sparring, and even in charity matches, his intensity never wavered.

Post-retirement, as a beloved Sky and CBS Sports pundit, he brings the same passion and blunt honesty to his analysis. Carragher’s legacy is built on his relentless desire to compete, defend, and give everything for the team. However, even since his playing days have come to an end, the 47-year-old has still been able to showcase his no-nonsense attitude on the pitch.

The former defender has been seen playing in numerous charity matches and testimonials over the years, including Michael Carrick's, where he hilariously hunted down and wiped out his partner in crime, Gary Neville. While that was all fun and games between the begrudging friends, things were a little more brutal when Carragher took part in the Wembley Cup back in 2016. The competition saw two teams filled with YouTubers and footballing icons line up against each other in what was a glorified exhibition. Someone failed to tell this to Carragher though, as he treated it like it was Istanbul all over again.

Carragher Took Out YouTuber With Horror Tackle in Charity Match

Joe Weller was on the receiving end of Carragher's studs in a gruesome tackle

During proceedings at the national stadium, there was a bit of a rivalry developing between Carragher and YouTuber Joe Weller, one which boiled over in the 56th minute of play. When the two contested for the ball, Carragher decided to plant his studs in Weller's leg before unforgivingly calling his opponent a "stupid little p***k" straight after.

Replays of the incident showed that Carragher, who is one of the best defenders in Premier League history, was not even jumping for the aerial ball as the challenge was committed, having eyes only for Weller as he raked down his opponent's thigh with his studs. This was also followed by a second moment where the defender threw out an arm at Weller's good friend Theo Baker after he attempted to beat Carragher using a McGeady spin, made famous by Republic Ireland star Aide McGeady.

In typical social media fashion, the YouTuber responded to the incident in a video days later, calling out the former Liverpool man by saying: "When he did foul us, he didn't even say sorry or show an ounce of class. What are you doing? Just grow up."

Carragher's Response to Weller's Call Out

The defender revealed what he would do differently if he was in the same situation again

In typical Carragher fashion, it was clear that the Merseysider had zero remorse for his conduct at Wembley, as was made clear in his response when probed about the incident with Weller in a Q&A for Soccer AM's YouTube channel. Now TNT Sports star Laura Woods asked Carragher about the incident, and the ex-England international revealed he would do it again if given the chance:

"He was just annoying me in the game. I'd never heard of him, supposedly a big star on YouTube, he was acting the big star on the pitch, so I gave him a slap. I loved munching Joe Weller in that game and if I get a chance I'll be doing it again."

The pair have not interacted since, but given that nearly a decade has passed, it is likely the pair hardly think about each other, let alone that moment.

Something that may keep Carragher awake at night, though, is how he was left with egg on his face by another YouTuber who embarrassed both him and Robert Pirès with an incredible piece of skill. Well-known content creator ChrisMD (Chris Dixon) was also on the opposition team that afternoon and took his moment to shine with both hands.

With the ball bouncing towards him on the touchline and legendary Arsenal winger Pires hunting him down, Dixon delicately chipped the ball over the Frenchman before doing the exact same thing to the onrushing Carragher with his second touch. In the years afterwards, the YouTuber revealed that Carragher was not best pleased with the tremendous piece of skill, calling him a 'f****** little c***' after.