Throughout the Premier League era, Liverpool have been blessed with some of the best strikers of their different generations. Michael Owen was the last English player to win the Ballon d'Or, achieving this while at the peak of his powers at Anfield. Fernando Torres reached heights that very few did during his first two seasons on Merseyside, while Luis Suarez almost single-handedly led the Reds to their first-ever Premier League title in 2014 before going on to become one of the best goalscorers in history at Barcelona.

These are just three of the best strikers the Kop end has witnessed, and one man who had the privilege of playing alongside them all is Jamie Carragher. The defender-turned-pundit was a hero for his boyhood rivals, making well over 700 appearances and being named their Player of the Season on multiple occasions.

Yet, despite playing with these aforementioned stars, there is one current player at Arne Slot's disposal that Carragher believes is better in front of goal. That man is Diogo Jota, who has quickly become the preferred choice up top for his new manager.

Carragher Praises Jota's Finishing Ability

The Portuguese star has been compared to stars from the past

Speaking to Sky Sports back in January 2024 following a win over Bournemouth, Carragher was keen to make comparisons of the former Wolves talisman to other names that have donned the famous red of Liverpool throughout the years. While he admitted one man may be on par with Jota, he claimed that the rest weren't as natural in front of goal as the current number 20. Per the Daily Express, he stated:

"I think of some of the strikers I've played alongside: Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler. I think he (Jota) is the best finisher. Robbie maybe [could be ahead of him] in terms of pure finishing, hard and low, into the corner. But [his goals against Bournemouth were] typical Jota. When he gets the chance he is so clinical. "He sums up Liverpool's recruitment over the last five or six years. He's a player who was in and out of the Wolves team, and when he was bought a lot of people were scratching their heads. When everyone's fit, he's probably not even playing. But I still think he's a better finisher than the likes of Suarez, Torres, even Salah. The only one who can compete with him is Robbie Fowler at the start of the Premier League years."

Carragher's sentiments were also shared by Owen himself, with the former Real Madrid man claiming that he was the "most confident when he is running through on goal out of all the Liverpool players."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Jota's best goal tally in a season for Liverpool is 21 goals.

Jota's Record vs Liverpool Stars

The Portugal international stands out against his current teammates

While it is always hard to compare players from different eras, one way to measure them is by their goal records. Interestingly, despite Carragher's claims, Jota's goalscoring record ranks lower than the likes of Owen, Torres, and Suarez during their time at the club.

Jota's 60 goals in 155 games equates to a strike once every 2.58 games. For Torres, it’s once every 1.75 games, for Suarez, it's once every 1.62, and for Owen, the only centurion of the bunch, his record stands at once every 1.87 games. However, when you convert the same statistic into minutes per goal on the pitch, the gap between the players is much closer, as seen in the table below.

Jota's Goals per Minute Record vs Liverpool Legends Player Jota Torres Suarez Owen Goals 60 81 82 158 Minutes 9097 10938 11332 23360 Minutes per Goal 151.6 135.03 138.19 147.84

Furthermore, when compared to current Liverpool stars, Jota is by far the most efficient, backing up Carragher's confidence when the Portugal international is bearing down on goal. In the 2023/24 Premier League season, the 27-year-old had a better shot accuracy, goals per game record, and conversion rate than the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo.

Jota's 2023/24 Premier League Goal Record vs Liverpool Teammates Player Jota Salah Nunez Gakpo Goals 10 18 11 8 Goals per 90 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.5 Conversion Rate (%) 33.3 20 12.79 16.33 Shots on Target (%) 66.67 62.22 53.49 48.98

Given that Arne Slot was eyeing the former two as his key stars to build around, it shows how undervalued Jota may have been when the Dutchman took charge, but also exemplifies the way in which he has earned his place in the team.

All statstics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Squawka - accurate as of 24/10/2024