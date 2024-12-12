Jamie Carragher has explained why Pep Guardiola may struggle to turn Manchester City's terrible form around following their latest European setback. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is widely regarded as one of, if not the best manager of all time and has led the Etihad outfit to their most sustained period of success in their history.

However, their 2-0 defeat to Juventus in midweek left them having picked up just one win in their last 10 fixtures and has left them on the brink of Champions League elimination. Despite having only extended his contract this season, Carragher believes that Guardiola will not be able to turn things around at City, citing one major limiting factor.

Carragher Claims Guardiola is Not Prepared to Turn City Fortunes Around

The former Liverpool defender has claimed that the coach has never been in this position

Speaking on CBS Sports coverage on the Champions League action, the former Liverpool defender explained that Guardiola has never found himself in this situation during his managerial career. As a result, the 46-year-old thinks that the City boss will struggle to figure out a way to get his side back on track:

"You can't believe what you're seeing, this is a massive crisis. The greatest and most successful manager potentially of all time, and he's got no answers for it right now. He has tried different things and different systems but a manager as great as him is really really struggling and finding it tough. "He's never gone through this before, he's got no experience in this situation so he's got nothing to fall back on. There's probably a lot of coaches around the world looking at Pep with a wry smile, thinking 'finally Pep Guardiola is going through something that we've all been through."

Carragher also claimed that Guardiola would be scratching his head wondering why he agreed to sign a contract extension until 2027 given how badly his team are currently playing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Manchester City fail to win either of their last two European league phase ties, they will not finish inside the top eight and automatically qualify for the last 16.

Guardiola will be hoping his side manage to find some answers by the weekend when they host local rivals Manchester United on Sunday in a match that has become a must-win for both managers given both clubs' respective form.