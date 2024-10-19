Arsenal were on the receiving end of a somewhat controversial VAR decision as their defensive talisman, William Saliba, was shown a straight red card after the VAR intervention in their 2-0 away loss against Bournemouth.

However, cameras from around the Vitality Stadium caught Howard Webb, Chief Refereeing Officer of PGMOL, appearing to be on his phone, and was even seen pressing a finger to his ear in what looked like he was engaging in communication with somebody.

This prompted former Liverpool defender, now Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher to hit out on social media, alleging Webb of being involved in the decision-making to award Saliba a red card in a now-deleted post.

Pundit Richard Keys also took to social media to ask a similar question to Carragher, though he didn't delete his post.

Who was Howard Webb texting? And why?

After a 'woeful' pass from Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard failed to find Saliba, the French defender had no choice but to bring Bournemouth's Evanilson down as he was about to run into clear space, where he likely would have had a clear chance on goal.

After initially being brandished a yellow card, referee Rob Jones was subsequently sent to the monitor for an on-field review, where proximity to goal, and the fact that Arsenal keeper David Raya was almost out of his box, closing the gap between himself and the ball, Jones was left with no choice but to change his decision to red - something which was explained by the Premier League Match Centre's X account.

As a result of his card upgrade to a straight red, Saliba is now out of the Gunners' clash with Liverpool next weekend in what will likely determine the order at the top of the table.