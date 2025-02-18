Summary Jamie Carragher had to pick a world XI of all-time greats.

The XI was unique due to the stipulation that players couldn't have played together, setting it apart from typical selections.

This led to some unusual names being picked by the Liverpool legend.

It is always difficult enough to try and name a greatest XI in football history. With so many incredible talents throughout the years, and eleven spots to fill, there will always be players who arguably deserve to be considered missing out, and the topic will always cause debate and controversy no matter who is picked. What you don't need when selecting is more parameters that make choosing your side even more of a challenge.

Unfortunately for Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, that is exactly what he had to contend with. As the world looked for entertainment during the early stages of the pandemic back in 2020, the former Liverpool defender was tasked with picking his greatest team of all-time, but with one important caveat.

None of the players in Carragher's team were allowed to have played together for club or country, meaning that if, for example, Ronaldo Nazario was chosen, the likes of fellow Ballon d'Or winners Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, and Luis Figo would be ruled out. With such tight constraints surrounding his picks, this is who the 47-year-old opted for.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Neville Southall, Philipp Lahm, Franco Baresi, Vincent Kompany, Roberto Carlos