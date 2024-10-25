Jamie Carragher has claimed Liverpool should consider returning to the table for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in January. The retired defender doesn't feel the Reds have enough quality in their squad to beat Manchester City and Arsenal to the Premier League title as things stand.

Arne Slot's side are currently top of the table with 21 points out of a possible 24, with a loss against Nottingham Forest being the only blemish on the Dutchman's otherwise perfect record. Many expected a significant drop-off in Liverpool's fortunes after iconic manager Jurgen Klopp stepped down at the end of last season.

However - while it's still early days in the campaign - Slot has got the best out of the existing squad. The only incoming transfer made in the summer was Federico Chiesa, who joined from Juventus in a cut-price deal. The Italian has only made a handful of substitute appearances due to persisting fitness issues and thus, Slot has had to utilise the tools already at his disposal when he took the job.

Carragher Suggests Winter Transfers

Interest in Zubimendi could be revisited

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the former Liverpool centre-back stated that he believes: "Liverpool need to grasp the nettle and make a couple of quality signings in January if they are to win the Premier League title."

The Sky Sports pundit went on to explain that he thinks the Merseysiders could return to a previous transfer target. The Reds were heavily linked to Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but the 25-year-old opted to remain in La Liga. Carragher wrote:

"All the focus in the summer was on finding a deep No 6, with Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi close to joining. Given the recruitment team decided he was the one, why not revisit that interest and see if he can be persuaded to change his mind about a move to England?"

Areas Liverpool Need to Improve

Carragher thinks the issues in the squad have changed

While he thinks a move for Zubimendi could still be on the cards, Carragher admitted that his old club's needs may have changed since the summer. Instead, he now believes a more creative attacking midfielder could be required: "Liverpool are short of a Martin Odegaard, Phil Foden or Kevin De Bruyne-style attacking midfielder – that X Factor in the middle of the park who elevates a side to the next level."

Finally, the defender-turned-pundit thinks a left-sided defender should be targeted as cover or a potential replacement for Andy Robertson, as he went on to say:

"Liverpool also need another defender. I have been saying for a few years that the club needs a multi-purpose defender on the left – someone who can cover for Andrew Robertson or play centre-half without weakening the back line."