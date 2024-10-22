Key Takeaways Jamie Carragher predicts England's starting XI under Thomas Tuchel, including youngsters like Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

Carragher believes the team will be a 4-2-3-1 on paper, but that Trent Alexander-Arnold will invert to provide more numbers in midfield.

Although Harry Kane was picked, Carragher believes he needs to change his game in order to thrive under Tuchel.

A new age is set to begin in 2025 for the England national team, as Thomas Tuchel prepares to take the reigns. The German was named the new Three Lions boss in October, but will not assume his post in the dugout until the New Year.

His focus, by his own admission, is simple - get England to the World Cup, and then win the whole tournament to ensure there's a second star on their shirts. Tuchel's hopes of doing so are bolstered by the fact that England boast one of the most exciting squads in the world right now, with Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold just three of the star-studded names in the fold presently.

But Tuchel has the unenvious task of whittling the squad down to a preferred starting XI. And in an attempt to predict what the starting line-up under Tuchel might look like, Jamie Carragher has named who he thinks will start under the German boss.

Goalkeeper and Defence

John Stones has a new partner at centre-back

Carragher opted to go for a 4-2-3-1 formation, a continuation of what England have played in recent times under Lee Carsley and Gareth Southgate and one that Tuchel has used most in his managerial career. However, he believes that the team will switch into a 3-2-4-1 when in possession, to provide more numbers going forward and in midfield.

His back four included two established names in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who would invert to support the engine room, as well as John Stones. Jordan Pickford also kept his place, despite warnings that Tuchel could look to replace the Everton number one.

It was at centre-back, though, where the Liverpool icon made his first major change to the team. Marc Guehi and Harry Maguire have both frequently partnered Stones at recent major tournaments, but neither were selected as first choice. Instead, the role was trusted to Jarrad Branthwaite, who Carragher believes is perfectly suited to the position and provide a threat from set-pieces:

"I would look at Trent, Stones, and I think (Jarrad) Branthwaite, the left foot and size and presence."

At left-back, Carragher opted not to pick Luke Shaw, who has struggled for fitness and is yet to make an appearance for Manchester United this season. Rico Lewis had been handed opportunities under Carsley, but Levi Colwill was the man predicted to start instead. Although he's mainly played at centre-back for Chelsea, he did play on the left under Mauricio Pochettino during his breakout season.

Midfield and Wingers

No space for Phil Foden in Carragher's XI

Further forward, it's business as usual for the most part in Carragher's team. Jude Bellingham partners Declan Rice at the base of midfield, and although there were questions about whether he is best deployed in a pivot, he believes the Real Madrid man will push up the pitch when England have the ball, with Alexander-Arnold slotting in alongside Rice.

However, Tuchel's most important job, in the eyes of the Sky Sports pundit, is getting the most out of the "young attacking players who will play between the lines." That was one of the reasons he chose this shape, and he proceeded to pick an established trio of exciting young attacking midfielders - Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, and Anthony Gordon.

"Saka has to play on the right wing. Cole Palmer has to play there, not necessarily because he's been amazing for England, he hasn't had too many chances, but when somebody is playing that well in club football, they have to play."

The decision to leave the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Year, Phil Foden, out of the line-up is not one that will go down well with everyone. But Carragher hasn't been impressed with what he's seen from the Manchester City ace of late, and believes Gordon could compliment Harry Kane perfectly.

"If Kane for me is still England's best centre-forward, you still need pace around him. "Phil Foden still hasn't done enough in an England shirt, and you're getting to the stage now where he's probably played 40-50 games for England. Palmer hasn't really had his chance yet, neither has Anthony Gordon."

Centre-Forward

Harry Kane picked, but with a caveat

As alluded too, Carragher's final pick went to England captain Kane. However, the Three Lions' all-time top scorer has struggled lately, failing to find the back of the net in four straight games, with calls for Ollie Watkins to come in only growing louder after an impressive cameo against Finalnd.

