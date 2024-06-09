Highlights Jamie Carragher has predicted Euro 2024 heartbreak for England; expects his nation to be knocked out by France.

The pundit believes Germany - the hosts of the tournament - will put in an extremely strong showing in their own backyard.

Carragher believes France will go all the way after sending Gareth Southgate's team home in the last four.

Jamie Carragher has gone through the entire Euro 2024 tournament and given his predictions, with England set for summer heartbreak in Germany, according to their former defender. Carragher represented the Three Lions for 11 years during his playing days without tasting success, and the retired centre-back suspects the drought will continue.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the pundit was tasked with predicting where each of the 24 teams in the competition would finish in their respective groups. This gave 12 top two teams to advance into the knockout rounds with Carragher having to guess who the four best third-placed sides would be.

Many of the usual suspects were able to make it past the group stages in the eyes of the Liverpool icon, with the likes of France, Spain, Portugal and Germany topping their groups. Carragher also had England to finish ahead of Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in European Championship history (14).

Related Jamie Carragher Names 26-Man England Squad He Would've Taken to Euro 2024 There are three changes the former England defender would have made after Southgate announced his final squad.

Carragher Predicts Three Lions Heartache

England hit a stumbling block in the final stages

If Carragher's exact positions in the group stages were to come true, Gareth Southgate's men would need to navigate a Round of 16 tie against Ralf Ragnick's Austria. The retired defender believes his country will have the firepower to progress, commenting: "I think it will be one of those games where it won't be a great watch, but we'll [England] just have enough to get through."

The biggest shock in terms of his choices in the final 16 would be Hungary knocking out Luka Modric and co. as Croatia are sent home in Carragher's predicted tournament. Mouth-watering clashes would then take place in the quarter-final stages, including Belgium vs France and Portugal vs Netherlands. Again, the 46-year-old opted to go with the national teams that would be considered favourites.

Related Euro 2024 Power Rankings Twenty-four teams will be duking it out in Germany for continental glory this summer. Here are the favourites for Euro 2024.

This sets up two incredible semi-finals in the form of Germany vs Portugal and England vs France. This is where Southgate's side make their exit as a star-studded French team would have too much star power for the youthful Three Lions squad. Carragher claimed:

"I don't see how England beat France. I think England's best team v France's best team is a toss of a coin. "Some of the players who can't get in the French team they're winning Champions Leagues, they're playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world. That's my only feeling. "

Jamie Carragher's Euro 2024 Winners

The hosts are set for final agony

As Carragher backs the hosts of the tournament, Germany, to advance past Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the last-four tie, it sets up an epic-looking showdown against France. There's only one team Carragher could see winning that clash:

"I keep going back to the squad of France and who they can bring off the bench. I think Germany are in the final because they're at home. The experience they've got with players who won the World Cup. "I just think France will have enough to beat Germany in their own backyard."

Didier Deschamps led the nation to World Cup glory in 2018 and was a penalty shootout away from retaining the biggest international trophy on offer. The iconic manager is yet to get his hands on the European Championships, but Carragher backs his France squad - which is stacked with quality - to be too good for the chasing pack.

The pundit signed off by saying: "I hope I'm wrong" - but he backs the French to go all the way. Watch his full predictions below: