Jamie Carragher has predicted how Manchester United will line up under new manager Ruben Amorim. The 39-year-old is set to join the football club on November 11, having been officially announced as the replacement for Erik ten Hag.

It is widely expected that Amorim’s appointment will lead to a major change in formation at Old Trafford. While the Red Devils have been used to operating in a 4-2-3-1 formation under their last couple of managers, the Portuguese coach is known to favour a 3-4-3, and his unwillingness to step away from that saw Liverpool opt against hiring him when Jurgen Klopp left. With that in mind, Carragher has now compiled what he believes will be Amorim’s preferred XI when he arrives at Old Trafford.

Carragher drops Casemiro from United's Amorim XI

There's also a position change for Alejandro Garnacho

Explaining his thoughts on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher made some bold decisions, notably choosing to drop Casemiro and moving Alejandro Garnacho to left wing-back. The former Liverpool star selected an unsurprising back three, with Andre Onana positioned behind Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, and wonderkid Leny Yoro. Noussair Mazraoui is preferred over Diogo Dalot on the right flank, while Carragher elaborated on his rationale for deploying Garnacho in a deeper role:

"I go to the setup and I've almost gone for one attacking full-back on one side [Mazraoui] and Garnacho on the other because when you look at his set-up at Sporting, these players are asked to be really high like wingers."

Carragher also highlighted that one of Amorim's early fixtures will be away at Arsenal, presenting an interesting test for the young Argentine if he starts in this position.

In midfield, Carragher opted for Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, citing their energy as the key factor over Casemiro. Despite being United’s highest earner on £350,000 per week, the Brazilian is expected to struggle in such a high-intensity system. The front three includes Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford supporting Rasmus Hojlund, leaving no place for Amad Diallo in the line-up once again.