Jamie Carragher has revealed who he thinks will finish inside the top six in the Premier League this coming season and has left out a noticeably big name. The former Liverpool star has not been shy about making bold decisions in the past, but was forced to omit some teams who will have high hopes for the 2024/25 campaign.

With the possibility of the top five teams qualifying for the Champions League based on UEFA's recent changes to qualification, the competition for the top spots will be as fierce as ever, with at least eight teams confident they will be able to break in. However, Carragher believes it will be yet more disappointment for a certain London outfit.

Carragher Predicts Chelsea to Finish Outside Top Six

The former defender fears for Enzo Maresca's men

Speaking to Sky Bet, the 46-year-old was asked to name his top six for next season in order. To no one's surprise, he chose Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool as his top three, but the following three are where it gets challenging.

In fourth, Carragher chose Tottenham, with Manchester United finishing just below them. The final Europa League spot was handed to Aston Villa, who will be returning to Europe's elite competition this season. It means that there was no room for Chelsea in the upper echelon of the table.

This decision won't come as a shock to those who follow the ex-centre-back closely, as he has been vocal in recent times about his fears for Enzo Maresca and his future at Stamford Bridge. He stated on The Overlap YouTube channel:

"The way Chelsea’s pre-season has gone… they’ve got Man City in the first game of the season… I’ll be surprised if Maresca is still the manager come the end of the season, very surprised. "My worry for Chelsea is that Pochettino deserves a lot of credit for how Palmer performed last season. No one expected that, not even Pep, otherwise he wouldn’t have sold him. So they might not have that Cole Palmer this season. I’m sure they will because I think he’s fantastic but a new manager has come in so it’s different."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have won just one of their pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The pundit believes Ten Hag is living on borrowed time

Maresca isn't the only manager that Carragher seems to think does not have a long-term future at his current club, as he has also given his prediction for when Erik ten Hag will be sacked by Manchester United. The Dutchman endured a difficult second season at Old Trafford, but after a shock FA Cup triumph against Manchester City, was rewarded with a new contract.

After a fast start to the transfer window, the Red Devils business has rapidly decelerated, leaving Ten Hag with much of the squad that failed to perform for him last season. Because of this, Carragher believes that the former Ajax boss will receive his P45 by the November international break.