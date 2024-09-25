Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal are exploiting a loophole in the rules that allows the Gunners to waste time by purposely having goalkeeper David Raya go to ground multiple times a game.

Mikel Arteta's side were seconds from claiming a historic victory over Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, as a 98th minute equaliser from John Stones denied the away side from claiming all three points. This dramatic late action came after a frantic first half, which involved a controversial red card for Leandro Trossard, and goals from Erling Haaland, Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The North Londoners have been criticised for the use of 'dark arts' during the second 45 minutes, wasting time and fouling the City players as they looked to hold out for maximum points. Carragher has identified a specific rule-bending ploy he believes Arsenal intentionally use, with Paul Scholes describing the tactic as 'cheating'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The ball was in play for 35 minutes in the second half of the encounter between City and Arsenal - the longest of any half in the Premier League this season (Opta).

Carragher: Raya Going to Ground More Than Any Goalkeeper

Arsenal lead the way for time wasted on goal kicks

With the game poised at 2-1 to Arsenal mid-way through the second half, Raya slumped to the ground, calling the physio onto the pitch to treat the Spanish shot-stopper. Continuing after receiving attention from the medics, many have called this out, claiming that the Gunners knew their goalkeeper going to ground was a 'smart' way to waste time.

Due to the need for the goalkeeper to be on the pitch for the game to resume, having the man in between the sticks attended to by a member of the dugout means the referee is forced to stop play, digging into the time in which the ball is in play. The evidence so far this season, albeit from a small sample size, shows that Arsenal do in fact waste the most time from goal-kicks.

Speaking on these antics on the Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher highlighted Arsenal's time wasting tactics:

"Being a defender, I sometimes watch the game, and everyone wants to play the same way, so I was intrigued watching this attack against defence. "It reminded me of Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan going to Barcelona all those years ago, when they had a man sent off early in the game. Mourinho was always ahead of the game in trying to gain an advantage and there is one thing I do notice at Arsenal more than anywhere else, and I don’t know whether the stats back me up. "David Raya goes down a lot more than other goalkeepers in tense situations because the rule is that a goalkeeper can’t go off. "So that’s definitely one of the coaching staff at Arsenal being switched on more than anyone else. I see Raya go down in high-pressure situations"

Scholes Labels Arsenal Antics 'Cheating'

The ex-United player wasn't impressed

While Carragher's words about the deliberate actions of Raya were diplomatic, Scholes was much more forthright in his analysis. Chipping in when the former Liverpool man was talking on the matter, the Manchester United legend said:

"Cheating, that's called Jamie. I've seen it loads of times watching at Salford. The keeper goes down, and the other ten players are with the manager getting tactics. Referees will see it and pick up on it."

Raya was spotted limping after full-time in Manchester, so it is plausible that the Spain international was suffering from a genuine injury. The ex-Brentford number one misses Arsenal's game against Brentford in the EFL Cup tonight with a groin issue.