Highlights Haaland has been the best striker in the world for quite some time now.

Despite his incredible performances on the pitch, some fans still have a major issue with one area of his game.

Jamie Carragher thinks that aspect is a strength, rather than a weakness.

Erling Haaland has been a goalscoring machine throughout his entire career. Whether it was with RB Salzburg or Borussia Dortmund, he hit the back of the net at an astonishing rate, and that hasn't slowed down now that he's a Manchester City player. In fact, since moving to England in the summer of 2022, he's actually taken his game to a whole new level and is as good now as he's ever been.

In his first year at the Etihad, he won a treble and broke the record for the most goals in a Premier League season. This season he became the fastest player to ever score 50 goals in the English top flight, doing so in an absurd 48 games. You'd think it would be almost impossible to have anything but nice things to say about his ability and his career so far. That's not the case, though, and there are some who have a very weird criticism that they aim at the striker.

Many have criticised Haaland for not shooting from outside the box

Some people just want to find the negatives in anything, so while Haaland has been scoring goals at a rate unlike anyone has ever done so in the Premier League, some aren't happy with the fact they, more often than not, tend to come from shots inside the penalty area.

READ MORE: The 11 fastest players to reach 50 Premier League goals

His lack of shots from outside the box is something a small section of fans have pinpointed as a weakness in his game. Jamie Carragher was on hand to explain how he doesn't see an issue with the fact Haaland takes the majority of his strikes from inside the box and actually thinks that this tendency is one of the striker's great strengths.

Statistics since the beginning of 2022/23 Premier League season Erling Haaland's rank Goals 1st (50) Shots 1st (174) Shots outside the box 131st (10)

Carragher called Haaland's lack of shots from distance a strength, not a weakness

While many use the fact that Haaland takes most of his shots from inside the penalty area as a negative on his ability, Carragher actually feels very differently. On Sky Sports Monday Night Football, shortly before Fulham's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the former Liverpool defender spoke about the criticism and the forward's lack of efforts from distance and revealed he thought it was a strength.

A statistic that was shown before the contest revealed that 130 players have taken more shots from outside the box than the City striker in the Premier League since he moved to England last summer. That's quite wild considering he's actually recorded more shots than anyone else in the league in that same time, but Carragher thinks that's a strength to his game.

"That's a positive. People might find that strange, but when you look at analytics now, and when people assess strikers now, it's easy to assess Haaland. You look at his goal record, he's an amazing player, but when people are now scouting players, they look at where they take shots from. Do they take stupid shots? "More often than not, we're talking about silly shots being from outside the box. We don't see as many screamers or great goals as we did in the past because of that reason and that's a big part of analysis now. When you're looking for a striker who you're going to buy, that is actually a strength. He doesn't take silly shots. We see where he scores his goals from. He always plays for the team, and he always waits for the right moment to get a shot off."

Check out the full video of Carragher's analysis on Monday Night Football below.