Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge were quick to correct Jamie Carragher after the Liverpool legend’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slip-up in the Sky Sports studio following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City. The Reds took a significant step towards securing their second Premier League title on Sunday with a dominant performance at the Etihad Stadium, extending their lead over Arsenal to 11 points with 11 games to play.

Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai found the net in an impressive first half, with the Egyptian star scoring and assisting in the same match for the 11th time this season. That achievement equalled a record previously held solely by Lionel Messi, naturally making Salah the focal point of post-match discussions.

As the conversation centred around Salah, his future inevitably became a talking point. The 32-year-old has yet to sign a new contract at Anfield, with his current deal set to expire in June—leaving him free to negotiate a move elsewhere. Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge suggested that Salah’s ambition is to become "the best in the world," but for Carragher, one particular obstacle stood in his way - an opinion that has since faced criticism.

The former Reds' defender suggested AFCON isn't as big as other competitions

"I think the problem (is) the fact he's with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournaments as such, or maybe got a great chance of winning, I think it's either the Champions League or the major tournament," Carragher said about Salah's Ballon d'Or chances. However, Carragher quickly came under fire on social media for not including the Africa Cup of Nations as a 'major tournament'.

Though Salah himself has never lifted the African continental title, he has twice finished second, doing so in 2017 and 2021. Furthermore, The Pharaohs are the most successful team in the competition's history, with an impressive seven titles, and will have a chance to go for crown No 8 at the end of 2025. In reaction to Carragher's comments, both Sturridge and Richards were quick to defend the competition.

"Just to say, AFCON is a major tournament because a lot of people are at home saying 'they aren't taking it serious'. AFCON is a big tournament, just so you know," Richards said, before Sturridge butted in (watch full exchange below):

"It's a fact. It's a fact. It's a fact. If you win the Euros or Copa America it's deemed to be big, so the AFCON is on the same level."

The conversation quickly generated traction online, too. "Very glad Micah and Sturridge pointed out the importance of AFCON there. Carragher should be ashamed of that comment," one X (Twitter) user said. "They have no right to discredit an African competition there, it’s disgustingly hard to win and football legends have struggled there." Meanwhile, another remarked: "Big up Micah. Big up Daniel Sturridge too. I respect them for how they spoke up and nipped it in the bud. AFCON deserves its respect, and they did their part in stating that, despite their co-host being so blaise and nonchalant."

There was no debate, however, over Salah's immense abilities. The winger now has 30 goals and 21 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. With Liverpool into the League Cup final against Newcastle next month, among the favourites for the Champions League alongside Real Madrid, and a runaway steam train in the Premier League, he has every right to be among the favourites for October's Ballon d'Or.