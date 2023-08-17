Highlights Moises Caicedo ranks at the bottom of Jamie Carragher's list of £100m+ midfielders who moved in 2023.

Declan Rice comes in third place on Carragher's ranking, despite his impressive accomplishments and potential for further development at Arsenal.

Enzo Fernandez secures the second spot on Carragher's list, largely influenced by his standout performance for Chelsea against Liverpool and his potential to become a complete midfielder.

Liverpool legend and now Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has ranked the four £100m+ midfielders to move in 2023 from worst to best, and it's bound to cause some debate among football fans!

Who is the best out of Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Moises Caicedo? Having all made £100m+ moves this year alone, with three of them all happening over the summer transfer window, debate is rife among football supporters over who deserves to be top dog.

And so, in a recent Q&A with Sky Sports, ex-Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher was given the difficult task by a fan of clearing up the debate once and for all. Ranking the £100m men from worst to best, who did the pundit rate the most? Let's find out!

4. Moises Caicedo

Having unceremoniously rejected Carragher’s beloved Liverpool in favour of a move to Chelsea this week, it comes as no surprise that Moises Caicedo sits rock bottom of the ex-Liverpool captain's list.

The Ecuador international made the move to west London for a British record transfer fee of £115m having been on the brink of joining the Merseyside club towards the end of last week, per talkSPORT.

Caicedo began his senior career in his native Ecuador for Independiente del Valle. Having impressed early on, the midfielder was touted around Europe for £5m with Manchester United, who are now likely kicking themselves, initially leading the race to sign him.

However, it wasn’t to be, and the midfielder signed for serial talent spotters Brighton & Hove Albion at the beginning of 2021, before making his Premier League debut a year later.

Since then, the 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength, nailing down a starting role under both Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, leading them to a sixth place finish and qualifying for Europa League football for the first time.

Initially making his name as a midfield destroyer, the Ecuadorian also possesses an undeniable technical ability. This allowed him to thrive in one of the most progressive footballing sides in the Premier League and saw him heavily linked to Mikel Arteta’s title-challenging Arsenal in January, before eventually sealing a move to Chelsea this summer.

However, having only made 45 Premier League appearances and joining a Chelsea team overwhelmed with new arrivals, it remains to be seen how Caicedo will fare in west London.

3. Declan Rice

Having been linked with a move away from West Ham for years, Declan Rice finally made the move from east to north London this summer for £105m.

Off the back of a Europa Conference League win, and still at the tender age of 24, the former West Ham captain has achieved plenty in the game already, making 205 Premier League appearances, earning 43 caps for England, and starting in a European Championship final for England. Despite this, Rice comes in at third place in Carragher’s ranking. At 24, he is the oldest of the bunch and is likely to be reaching his peak years sooner rather than later, while the other players in this list still have plenty of time on their side.

Having made the difficult decision to leave West Ham this summer, in favour of a move to predicted title challengers Arsenal, the England international will be seeking to develop his game even further under Mikel Arteta. However, Rice’s greatest challenge is still to come, by regularly challenging himself against the greatest players in the world in the Champions League.

2. Enzo Fernandez

What a whirlwind year it’s been for Enzo Fernandez. After beginning his career at River Plate, Fernandez made the move across the Atlantic Ocean to Benfica in June 2022, quickly establishing himself in the Portuguese club’s midfield. In September of the same year, Fernandez received his first international call-up to the Argentina squad and would go on to star in the World Cup-winning side throughout December.

Off the back of winning the World Cup, Fernandez kicked off 2023 by signing for Chelsea in a deal worth up to £106.8m, having only just turned 22. Joining during a tumultuous time for the club, Fernandez initially struggled in London, but has since nailed down his place in the Chelsea midfield.

A deep-lying playmaker who possesses an impressive ability to retain and recycle possession, Fernandez was Chelsea’s star man in the opening day draw with Liverpool and this seems to have swayed Carragher’s thinking.

“I think in number 2, and this is maybe on the back of yesterday's performance, I may put Fernandez second.” Referring to Fernandez’s performance against Liverpool, Carragher continued: “Because of what I saw yesterday, if we see a lot more of that going forward, he looks like a complete midfielder, certainly if he adds more goals.”

If Fernandez continues to put in impressive Premier League displays this campaign, he may even be challenging the next inclusion on this list for top spot.

1. Jude Bellingham

Everyone laughed at Birmingham when they retired the number 22 shirt upon Jude Bellingham’s departure from the club, despite the midfielder only being 17 years old, but they’re not laughing now!

Since his departure from his boyhood club, Bellingham has gone on to become arguably the best young footballer on the planet. Starring for Borussia Dortmund upon joining the club and even captaining the side in the 2022/23 season, Bellingham earned his dream move to Real Madrid this summer.

Joining Los Blancos for £88.5m in June, the Brummie midfielder inherited the iconic number five shirt, synonymous with the legendary Zinedine Zidane. Per the Independent, Bellingham said: "I really admire Zidane and the legacy he has at this club with the number five. It's a number that inspires me. I've worn 22 for a long time and in my heart, I'll continue to wear 22. I'm delighted to wear the number five."

After impressing in pre-season, Bellingham once again lived up to his hype by scoring on his La Liga debut in Real’s 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. However, despite Bellingham’s obvious talent, reports surfacing recently suggest Borussia Dortmund players were happy to see him leave due to his attention-seeking behaviour and inflated ego.

Despite this, Bellingham tops Carragher’s list due his achievements at such a young age, along with the player he could go on to become. Do you agree with Carragher? If not, what would you change?