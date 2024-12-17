Summary The Premier League has seen a number of world-class forwards down the years.

Jamie Carragher was asked to name the 10 greatest attackers in the division's history.

Wayne Rooney was left outside of the top five despite his incredible career.

There have been a whole host of incredible forwards down the years to grace the Premier League. From creative geniuses to potent goalscorers, there are so many to choose from that if you tried, you would inevitably find yourself leaving out someone that others would argue deserves a place on the list. Or perhaps ranking someone too high or too low in other people's opinion.

The latest expert to step into the firing line in this debate is former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. Joined in the studio by Arsenal icon Thierry Henry for Sky Sports' Monday Night Football coverage of Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with West Ham United, the pair discussed who the greatest attackers over the last three decades of English football had been, with Carragher giving his own top 10 that is bound to divide opinion.

Carragher's Top 10 Premier League Forwards 1. Thierry Henry 2. Mohamed Salah 3. Cristiano Ronaldo 4. Eric Cantona 5. Didier Drogba 6. Wayne Rooney 7. Alan Shearer 8. Eden Hazard 9. Dennis Bergkamp 10. Gareth Bale

Related The 25 Greatest Strikers in Premier League History (Ranked) GIVEMESPORT ranks the 25 greatest strikers in Premier League history, from Luis Suarez and Thierry Henry to Wayne Rooney and Didier Drogba

10-6

Gareth Bale, Dennis Bergkamp, Eden Hazard, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney

Close

Kicking off the top 10, Carragher opted to go for the flying Welsh wizard, Gareth Bale. Despite starting out as a full-back, Bale progressed further up the pitch in the latter years of his first stint at White Hart Lane, where he became one of the most dangerous players on the planet with his electrifying speed. The two-time PFA Player of the Year was trumped by Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, who fellow pundit Henry admitted he would’ve had higher due to the bond he shared on the pitch with the Dutchman.

In eighth is former Chelsea talisman, Eden Hazard. The Belgian was the star man at Stamford Bridge for the Blues' last two Premier League titles before his ill-fated move to Real Madrid. His form during this time led Carragher to claim that Hazard was "the best Premier League player for a two or three year period."

Somewhat surprisingly low at number seven is the Premier League's all-time leading scorer, Alan Shearer. The explanation for why the former Newcastle and Blackburn star was so far down was that Carragher held "quite a high stock in the trophy situation." Shearer lifted the league title just once in his career. That rule doesn't apply to Wayne Rooney, however, who came in sixth. On United's greatest ever goalscorer, Carragher said:

"I think sometimes we forget because a lot of it came when he was so young and we expected him to be the best player in the world that we thought he was going to do a little more. I actually thought he was at his best as a centre forward, but he could do everything."

Related The Best British Footballer Born Each Year From 1985 to 2005 Has Been Named A plethora of British talent has emerged in football over the last 20 years, but who are the best in their age category?

5-1

Didier Drogba, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Thierry Henry