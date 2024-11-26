Jamie Carragher has named Mohamed Salah in his top five of Liverpool's greatest-ever players, despite being disappointed with the Egyptian's recent comments on his future. Salah made headlines on and off the pitch after admitting he was more ‘out than in’ at Anfield after scoring twice to hand his side a 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher called out Salah for being selfish with his remarks, which allude to his contract that expires in the summer. However, this did not stop the 46-year-old from including the forward alongside some other Liverpool legends in the conversation of the club's greatest-ever players.

Carragher Names His Top Five Liverpool Players

The ex-defender named just one former teammate of his

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher explained that he would put Salah fifth in his all time Liverpool players, with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Graeme Souness featuring above him:

"I would say Mo Salah is in the top five players to ever play for Liverpool. I would go Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Ian Rush and I'd put Mo Salah in fifth position. That's how highly I rate him, that's how special this guy is."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has the most goals and assists in Liverpool Premier League history (239).

Despite that, Carragher implored Liverpool not to simply cave in to the winger's contract demands, suggesting that the club will recover from his loss just like they have done with other big name players in the past.

"No, it's not about giving somebody what they want," Carragher explained. "I hope Mo Salah and the other two players who were involved in this, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, [don't] feel like that this club will fall apart if they ever move on. Steven Gerrard left the football club, the next manager came in and won the league.

"Kenny Dalglish, at that time Liverpool's greatest-ever player, when he stopped playing, Peter Beardsley came in and was part of probably the greatest footballing team we've ever seen in a red shirt in 1988. Graeme Souness left, Liverpool won the double for the first time in their history two years later in 1986."

Despite Salah's claims that there have been no discussions between he and the football club, reports since have suggested that there is in fact positive dialogue between the two parties.

All statistics courtesy of StatMuse - accurate as of 25/11/2024