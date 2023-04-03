Jamie Carragher has criticised Tottenham star Harry Kane for his conduct following his altercation with Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, courtesy of Michael Keane's 90th-minute screamer and the game was certainly not short on controversy.

With the score locked at 0-0, Doucoure reacted badly to Kane's challenge on Demarai Gray and put his hand to the face of the Englishman, leaving referee David Coote with no choice but to brandish a straight red card.

Doucoure sent off for Everton vs Spurs after putting his hand in Harry Kane's face

While there were few complaints about the red card itself, many have stressed that Kane went to ground far too easily and exaggerated the situation.

Indeed, Everton boss Sean Dyche was one of those incensed by the decision and his anger was heightened when Kane recovered to score just minutes later.

Check out the incident for yourselves below:

VIDEO: Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off for Everton vs Spurs

Carragher's reaction to Kane's behaviour

Kane received treatment after Doucoure made contact with his face but was soon up and running again.

And while Gary Neville stressed that a player is not allowed to put their hand anywhere close to an opponent's eyes, Carragher was having none of it.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, the pundit blasted the England captain for his behaviour and stressed that there was "nothing wrong" with the forward.

"It wasn't in his eye," Carragher argued.

"He stays down rolling around when there's nothing wrong with him.

"I've got no problem with people diving and trying to win a penalty but the thing I don't like is trying to get players and fellow professionals booked or sent off."

Neville then reminded the former centre-back that he used to do similar when he was a player, using all the "dark arts" available to get opposition players dismissed.

"No I wouldn't," Carragher responded adamantly.

"If your son was playing football, how would you feel if he'd done it?"

He added: "Imagine being out on a Saturday night, someone did that to you and you were on the floor rolling around."

VIDEO: Jamie Carragher's reaction to Harry Kane's behaviour

Spurs' top four hopes dented

In the end, despite Kane's 22nd goal of the season, Spurs had to settle for a point.

The result means Tottenham move up to fourth spot, level on points with Manchester United and Newcastle.

However, Spurs have played two games more than both of these sides, meaning they'll likely have it all to do if they are to qualify for Champions League football.

Failure to secure a place in the top four would compound a miserable season for the club, which has seen them unable to win a trophy once again.