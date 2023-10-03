Highlights PGMOL released VAR audio revealing confusion and indecision among officials after disallowing Diaz's goal for offside in Tottenham vs Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher has given his thoughts on the VAR audio from the Tottenham vs Liverpool after the PGMOL decided to release the footage to the public. This comes following the error that led to Luis Diaz seeing a perfectly legitimate goal ruled out for offside due to 'significant human error' in the words of PGMOL.

The Colombian forward thought he had put ten-man Liverpool in front after seeing his teammate - Curtis Jones - sent off following an intervention of VAR which resulted in an initial yellow card being upgraded to a red. A split second of jubilation was cut short by the sight of the linesman's flag being raised, and the referee - Simon Hooper - ruling the goal out.

VAR were said to have checked the goal, although the whole process appeared to be a lot quicker than usual for viewers and fans, with no lines being shown on Sky Sports' coverage to prove that Diaz was offside. In fact, it was alarmingly obvious to many that Micky van de Ven had played the forward onside, and the goal should have stood.

Jurgen Klopp's side went on to lose the game 2-1 with a 96th minute Joel Matip own goal sinking the nine-men Reds. Tottenham moved above their opponents in the Premier League table following the controversial encounter with the fall-out being heavily dominated by the VAR blunder.

PGMOL release VAR audio

On Tuesday evening, PGMOL released the audio from the VAR hub during the process of disallowing the Diaz goal along with a statement claiming a 'full review' was being carried out. The footage reveals a misunderstanding of the on-field decision between the VAR officials, with confusion transpiring following Tottenham taking a free-kick as the VAR officials believed the goal had been awarded.

Lines were shown in the footage to prove that it was very clear the goal should have stood, although the officials in question were unsure what to do when it was noticed that a huge mistake had taken place. Former Liverpool defender, Carragher, has had his say on the audio.

Jamie Carragher reacts to VAR audio

The Sky Sports pundit took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts on the situation with a post captioned: "The video operator is trying to save the situation for the VAR & AVAR one second after Spurs take the free kick!"

"Like I said last night on #MNF they have completely froze & panicked & not made the right decision to just stop the game whether that was in the rule book or not," was an echoing of the 45-year-old's sentiments on the previous night's Monday Night Football.

The description of 'human significant error' seems an accurate one following the release of the audio, due to the hastiness of the decision in the moment, and the uncertainty at what to do when the game had restarted, and it became clear an error had been made.

Many had called for the audio to be released including Liverpool themselves, following a statement from the club on Sunday evening. Carragher himself had claimed he was: "I think it is unbelievable that all parties involved have not released audio, I find it unfathomable," during Monday Night Football.

