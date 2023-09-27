Highlights Jamie Carragher almost came to blows with his Liverpool teammate Alvaro Arbeloa on the pitch during a Premier League match in 2009.

The disagreement stemmed from Carragher's disappointment in Arbeloa's defensive work rate as they were trying to help Pepe Reina win the 'Golden Glove' award.

Carragher apologized to Arbeloa after the game but had to publicly apologize in front of the entire team the next day, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

Jamie Carragher has revealed the Liverpool teammate he almost came to blows with on the pitch during his playing days. The altercation in question took place during the Reds' 2-0 Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion in 2009 with Spanish full-back, Alvaro Arbeloa.

Carragher and Arbeloa were teammates for two years, with the Spaniard leaving the club shortly after the incident in question to sign for Real Madrid in his home country along with Xabi Alonso - who was the man tasked with breaking their pair up during their heated argument at The Hawthorns on that day.

The nature of the disagreement has previously been reported as Carragher feeling disappointed in his teammate's defensive work rate as the Liverpool players looked to help Pepe Reina win the 'Golden Glove' award for the 2008/09 season. A clean sheet was kept on the day, but Edwin van der Sar ended up winning the award with an incredible 21 clean sheets.

Premier League 'Golden Glove' winners since 2008/09

Year Player Club Clean Sheets 2008/09 Edwin van der Sar Manchester United 21 2009/10 Petr Cech Chelsea 17 2010/11 Joe Hart Manchester City 18 2011/12 Joe Hart Manchester City 17 2012/13 Joe Hart Manchester City 18 2013/14 Petr Cech / Wojciech Szczesny Chelsea / Arsenal 16 2014/15 Joe Hart Manchester City 14 2015/16 Petr Cech Arsenal 16 2016/17 Thibaut Courtois Chelsea 16 2017/18 David de Gea Manchester United 18 2018/19 Alisson Liverpool 21 2019/20 Ederson Manchester City 16 2020/21 Ederson Manchester City 19 2021/22 Alisson / Ederson Liverpool / Manchester City 20 2022/23 David de Gea Manchester United 17

Stats via Premier League website

Jamie Carragher recalls almost fighting on the pitch

Per the Metro in 2020, the former Reds' centre-back claimed: "I was on a football pitch and nearly struck one of my own teammates, or punched Arbeloa." Since then, Carragher has once again been discussing the incident - this time on 'Stick to Football' which is the new show on The Overlap YouTube channel.

The 45-year-old said: “I nearly had a fight on the pitch with my own teammate, Arbeloa. I had to go in and apologise after the game. He was going forward too much, I needed protection!" This conversation came about when discussing incidents that could cause unrest within the changing room at a football club in the wake of recent issues regarding Jadon Sancho at Manchester United.

Going into further detail of the fall-out of the situation, the Sky Sports pundit continued: “We nearly came to blows on the pitch, then after the game you think ‘oh it was a bit much that.’ I tried to apologise after the game, he sort of threw his hand, so you lose your head again a little bit but the next day the manager said, ‘no, you’ve got to apologise in-front of all the team.'"

He was quick to hold his hands up and admit: "Sometimes you’ve just got to say ‘sorry’ and move on and forget it."

How often do fights occur between teammates?

It is not uncommon for arguments to occur on the pitch and in the aftermath of games, with several Manchester United players reported to have got into an altercation following the side's home defeat against Brighton recently. Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are said to have exchanged words while Bruno Fernandes confronted Scott McTominay.

Perhaps the most famous example of an on-pitch fight is the full on fist fight that happened between Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer when the pair played for Newcastle back in 2005. The teammates got into a scrap during a defeat against Aston Villa with a simple break down in communication and emotions getting the better of the pair.

This doesn't even take into account the behind-the-scenes incidents that have not been brought to light in the public eye.

