Jamie Carragher has responded to Mohamed Salah's claims that he is obsessed with him, following the pundit's ongoing feud with the Liverpool star. In recent weeks, Carragher has been critical of the Egyptian's approach to his contract negotiations, with Salah publicly stating on numerous occasions that he and Liverpool are very far apart in discussions.

The 32-year-old posted a cryptic tweet on Monday featuring an image of himself, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk - the two other star players whose contracts expire in the summer. When asked about the post, Carragher suggested that both Alexander-Arnold and Salah could take a leaf out of Van Dijk's book and handle contract matters privately, which prompted the forward to comment on Carragher’s supposed obsession with him.

Carragher Admits to Salah Obsession

In response to Carragher's claims, the Liverpool number 11 tweeted: "I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me," something that the pundit was later shown at the end of last night's Monday Night Football. The 46-year-old was then forced to admit he did have an obsession with the player, but claimed it was purely a footballing one:

"I mean, I have got a Mo Salah obsession. I don't think it's the type of obsession that he thinks it is. It's more of a footballing obsession and watching him in a red shirt. "I come in, I get asked a question and I answer as diplomatically as I possibly can. I'm not going to criticise Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold. I'm going to rave about how Virgil van Dijk has handled it and I get myself in all sorts of trouble!"

Carragher would also reply directly to Salah in his own tweet, saying: "I've always been obsessed with you. Hopefully that obsession will continue next season."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Jordan Henderson has played more games for Liverpool than Mohamed Salah since Jamie Carragher's retirement in 2013.

Despite the doubts surrounding his future, Salah managed to notch his 18th Premier League goal of the season during the 2-2 draw with Manchester United. The 32-year-old currently leads both the goals and assists charts in the division, a contribution that has been crucial in helping Liverpool establish a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 07/01/2025.