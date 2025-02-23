Jamie Carragher has responded to Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City boss slammed him for comments he made about Erling Haaland recently. Earlier this week, the reigning Premier League champions were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid and eliminated from the Champions League as a result. Despite leading for the majority of the first leg, City collapsed towards the end of the match and went into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu knowing they needed to beat Carlo Ancelotti's side to bag a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Despite the stakes, Guardiola was without his star man, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian, City's top scorer, was forced off injured in the previous match and, as a result, he was left on the bench as the club lost 3-1 on the night. While covering the game on CBS Sports, Carragher claimed it was because the striker didn't want to face off against Antonio Rudiger. The former Liverpool man said:

"Let me work this out, Haaland has gone to the manager in the morning and said he's not fit? Do you think that's got something to do with Rudiger? Is that because Rudiger is playing? "He's on the bench so he can't be injured. I never went to see the manager on the morning of a game and said I'm not fit. So he's injured, is he? It's Rudiger-itis is it? Is that what we're saying here?"

It didn't take long for the comments to be brought to Guardiola's attention and he wasn't afraid to share his opinion on them in a press conference.

Related Jamie Carragher Claims Arne Slot ‘Does Not Trust’ 3 Liverpool Players Arne Slot's start to life at Liverpool has been almost flawless to date - but Carragher thinks his lack of trust in some players could be costly.

Guardiola Slammed Carragher

He wasn't impressed with the former defender

In a press conference later after the fact, Carragher's comments about Haaland were raised to Guardiola and he didn't hold back with his response. The former Bayern Munich boss was very unhappy that the pundit would even suggest that his striker would sit out of such an important match by choice. He said:

"Oh, God, did he say that? Jamie Carragher said that? Oh God. Don't laugh. I don't know why he makes that suspicious, you know that? Did he say that Haaland didn't want to play the game? It's not nice - and it's not true. "He (Haaland) was crazy to play the game. He had a problem with his knee and he could not play."

The former centre-back has since responded on social media himself.

He slammed the journalists for hiding that

After Guardiola slated Carragher for his comments, the 47-year-old jumped on social media to defend himself. He addressed the situation and revealed that his comments were a joke and were merely made in an attempt to 'wind up' former Man City man Micah Richards, who was working alongside him at the time.

Taking to X (Twitter), Carragher posted: "It was a joke to wind up Micah Richards as that’s the nature of our show on CBS and you know that @MullockSMirror but you just thought let’s get a big headline for my piece! Typical Sunday papers!!!"