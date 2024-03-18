Highlights Jamie Carragher playfully hit back at Gary Neville for 'over the top' celebration after Manchester United's dramatic FA Cup win.

Neville had posted a video online of his reaction to Amad Diallo's last-gasp winner.

Carragher wasn't impressed by his Sky Sports colleague's antics as Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup.

Jamie Carragher has poked fun at fellow pundit Gary Neville in response to his fellow Sky Sports pundit sharing his reaction to Manchester United's 4-3 extra-time victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The quarter-final tie was one for the history books, with both sides coming from behind at different stages. United finished the game with just two recognised defenders on the pitch, but the heroics of substitute Amad Diallo booked the Red Devils a trip to Wembley.

Unsurprisingly, die-hard United fan Neville wasn't shy in letting his feelings about the result be known, posting his celebration to the late winner online. His partner in crime and ex-Liverpool defender Carragher has now responded to the post, claiming that the former full-back was over the top in his jubilation.

Carragher Responds to Neville's Celebration

The Former Defender Branded the Video 'Over the Top'

After Neville's initial story was shared by Sky Sports Premier League's X account, the Liverpudlian was asked for his rating on the antics.

Carragher claimed that the celebration "could not be beaten," before elaborating in a very tongue-in-cheek manner. The 2006 Champions League winner suggested that his partner's reaction was staged and that the high-pitched screaming was all the more impressive as Neville had rewound the footage of the game in order to record himself.

This comes not long after the 46-year-old was branded the 'chief of the celebration police' following his criticism of Arsenal's celebrations following their 3-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side in February.

After full-time, captain Martin Odegaard was seen taking a camera off a photographer to take some pictures to capture the moment. When asked to comment on it, Carragher was short and sharp, saying:

"Just get down the tunnel. You've won a game, it's three points. You've been brilliant, you're back in the title race, now get down the tunnel."

Carragher's Reaction to Liverpool Loss

The Retired Defender Believes the Reds Have Themselves to Blame

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Carragher was quick to post his thoughts on the drama that had just unfolded. While he credited Manchester United for the victory, the CBS Sports star said that it was the visitors who threw the game away.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Manchester United have knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup more times than any other team (11).

Carragher took to X, suggesting that Liverpool's attack was poor despite the fact they still managed to find the back of the net on three occasions. The insinuation is that the Reds should've been long out of sight and not given Erik ten Hag's men a chance to get back into the game.

His social media tirade didn't end there, as Liverpool's second-highest appearance maker responded to a tweet posted by former England teammate Rio Ferdinand.

The former United man shared a photo of Marcus Rashford celebrating, above a picture of him celebrating a goal in front of Carragher with the caption 'Wembley.' Carragher responded by telling Ferdinand to relax, whilst claiming that noisy neighbours Manchester City would comfortably beat United in the final and that Sunday night's classic was not as big a victory that it is being made out to be.