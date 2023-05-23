Jamie Carragher delivered a brutal response to a Manchester City fan who questioned his Premier League Team of the Season.

Carragher and Gary Neville were both tasked with selecting their 'Best XI' of the 2022/23 league campaign and there was plenty they disagreed on.

While there were six players that featured in both pundits' teams, there were five positions where the two didn't see eye to eye.

And one of Carragher's selections in particular has seemingly rattled a large section of the Man City fanbase.

Carragher picks his Premier League Team of the Season

When it came to selecting his goalkeeper, Carragher had no doubt about selecting Liverpool keeper Alisson.

The Brazilian has prevented more goals than any other keeper in the league and has no doubt been Liverpool's standout player.

READ MORE: 22/23 Premier League keepers ranked by goals prevented

In defence, the Sky pundit opted to go with a back four of Kieran Tripper, Ruben Dias, Sven Botman and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The midfield consisted of Arsenal and Man City players only, with Martin Odegaard, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne impressing Carragher the most.

But it was Carragher's front three that caused the most controversy.

VIDEO: Jamie Carragher picks his Premier League Team of the Season

The Englishman left out the likes of Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford - instead choosing to go with Mohamed Salah.

Strangely though, having appeared to choose a 4-3-3 formation for his side, a Sky graphic showed that Carragher had selected Haaland on the left wing, in order to accommodate Harry Kane up front.

The inclusion of Haaland was an absolute no-brainer, but to play him out of position given his record in front of goal does raise a few questions.

Seeking to justify playing Kane through the middle, Carragher said: "Kane has been unbelievable. Playing in one of the worst teams he's played in, he has been out of this world. Has he had as good a season as Haaland? You could make an argument Kane has had as good a season as Haaland."

Carragher's savage response to fan

Some Man City fans were not happy with Carragher putting Haaland out wide in his team.

And one Haaland fan account dug up an old tweet of Carragher's, that read: "People picking their best Premier League teams from the last 30yrs. Stop putting Thierry Henry left-wing. He played centre-forward."

The fan account shared the tweet and captioned it: "He says this, then puts Haaland left wing to fit in Harry Kane."

But Carragher was having none of it and responded to the fan by saying: Haaland is up front with Kane deeper behind the front two. It’s to do with the graphics."

The pundit then delivered the ultimate comeback by referencing the charges facing Man City at present and suggesting that the fan account in question had paid to be verified on Twitter.

He stressed: "Do you or Man City pay for the blue tick? Don’t want it to become 116 charges!!"

Brilliant from Carragher.