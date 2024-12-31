Jamie Carragher believes Lisandro Martinez has regressed under Ruben Amorim and actually looks worse under the new Manchester United coach than he did under Erik ten Hag. After two tumultuous years, the former Ajax manager was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford earlier this season and the decision was made to replace him with Amorim.

The former Sporting CP manager had made a name for himself coaching in his native Portugal and was considered an exciting appointment for the Red Devils. However, it's been far from smooth sailing for United since his arrival and the club's woeful form hasn't improved at all. In fact, they've gotten worse. They played nine Premier League games under Ten Hag this campaign, losing four times. On the flip side, they've played eight league matches under Amorim and have already tasted defeat five times.

The club have had trouble putting the ball in the back of the net all season, but they've only gotten worse defensively under Amorim. In one fewer match in the league, United have actually conceded two more times under the new boss in comparison to Ten Hag. One player in particular has dropped off under Amorim's guidance, according to Carragher.

Carragher Thinks Martinez is Struggling

He said the defender looked better under Ten Hag

Speaking after the Red Devils were well-beaten by Newcastle United 2-0 on Monday night, Carragher highlighted some of the team's major issues and discussed Amorim's tendency to play three at the back and how it has harmed Martinez. Initially, the former Liverpool man doubted the centre-back would be able to perform at a top level in the Premier League due to his height when he first moved to Old Trafford. He's since been proven wrong as the former Ajax man has had a solid run with United. Recently, though, he's struggled, losing his status as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and Carragher pointed his issues out. Speaking to Sky Sports vi Daily Mail, he said:

"Martinez, for me, when he first came in, I was very strong on the fact I thought he was too small to play centre-back in a back four in the Premier League. And you know what? He proved me wrong to a certain extent, and it didn't happen too often [Martinez getting exposed in the air], and he actually played really well under Erik ten Hag. "But I actually thought a perfect system would be a back three, where he'd have the security of two bigger players [next to him]. He looks worse in a back three, or he certainly looks worse under Ruben Amorim."

When Amorim arrived at United, he made no secret of the fact that he was taking on a project and success wouldn't come overnight. The Portuguese manager admitted there would be plenty of lows before the side could enjoy the highs and those tough times are front and centre right now.

