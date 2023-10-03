Highlights Chelsea's strongest starting XI, despite their £1bn spending spree, would only be able to compete for a top-four finish in the Premier League, according to Jamie Carragher.

Carragher believes that Chelsea still need significant upgrades in four positions in order to have a chance of winning silverware

Despite Chelsea's respectable xG per game ranking, Carragher argues that their underlying numbers should not be seen as a positive indicator, as they are expected to outperform their opponents in terms of possession, chances, and defensive strength due to their significant financial investment.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who has turned his hand to punditry since hanging up his boots, has boldly claimed Chelsea’s starting XI – in its strongest sense – would only be able to compete for top four credentials in the Premier League, while he claimed that domestic glory is still far out of reach.

Since the Todd Boehly-led consortium completed the £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea, the American has overseen widespread changes in the west London squad. Having spent over an eye-catching £1bn since the well-documented takeover, fans from every corner of the globe expected them to return to Premier League greatness and to be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Manchester City.

Much to the dismay of the Stamford Bridge loyal, they finished 12th in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign after managerial quartet Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, and Frank Lampard all had spells at the helm.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as manager on a two-year deal in the summer as the club’s higher-ups looked to alleviate their woes in that position. But even the Argentine, who has managed the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé, has struggled to get them firing on all cylinders as they now occupy 11th place, having won just two of their opening seven outings in the league.

Jamie Carragher’s scathing assessment of the Chelsea squad

Carragher, who played 737 times for the Reds, remains relatively unimpressed with how Chelsea – more or less led by Boehly – have rebuilt their lacklustre squad. On Monday Night Football, Carragher and a panel of hosts looked at Chelsea’s strongest starting XI when all players are fit. His picks have caused a stir on social media, while he also made some damning claims about their suitability as title contenders.

"You very rarely get your best XI on the pitch, and they have suffered from injuries. If they were to get that team on the pitch regularly, I still think that is a team that are, at best, fighting for the top four. We know the Premier League is really strong but if you're telling me that is Chelsea's best team after they've spent £1bn, that team would still need at least four players – and I mean top players - if they have any chance of catching Manchester City,” he said.

An array of players caught shots fired by the seasoned defender as he continued by listing off the positions in dire need of upgrades, despite Chelsea’s mouth-watering outlay since Boehly and Co. took over, as he named four positions that need new bodies to fill them.

"The goalkeeper [Robert Sanchez] is not good enough, the centre-forward [Nicolas Jackson] is not good enough, they need a centre-back and probably another midfield player. To think Chelsea have spent over £1bn, and they still feel like they're half a team away from competing for the Premier League title is flabbergasting."

‘Don’t get carried away with Chelsea’s underlying numbers’ – Jamie Carragher

Much has been made of Pochettino’s side having struggled in front of goal since the new campaign got underway. They have failed to impress since the former Paris Saint-Germain boss took over but have shown glimpses of promise in terms of expected goals (xG). Ahead of their 2-0 win over cross-London rivals Fulham, the Monday Night Football team, which included former chief Lampard, took a look at a graph that showed the west London-based outfit were ranked 6th out of all 20 topflight teams for their xG per game, which was 1.93. Though, Carragher has claimed that their respectable position in the rankings should not be looked at with much positivity.

"You could say Chelsea have been unlucky in a lot of their games but if I was a Chelsea fan, I wouldn't get too carried away saying that, because of the underlying numbers, this eventually will sort itself out. The numbers should be like that because of the opposition they're playing against," the 45-year-old said.

"Yes, Liverpool's a tough game, but against everyone else they've come up against they should have higher possession, they should have more chances and shots, they should be better defensively because they are a lot stronger than the other teams. "Let's not forget, this is a team that's spent £1bn. It should have quality. Those numbers should be there. That is not a big indicator of where Chelsea are going to go in the next few months because the fixtures get a lot tougher now."

By virtue of their bottom-half finish last term, Chelsea are dealing with the anomaly of having no European football to distract them this season which, in turn, will allow them to be laser-focused of impressing in the Premier League while fighting for some form of silverware in cup competitions. Up next is Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who, too, have failed to find their feet in the top division.