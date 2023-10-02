Highlights Jamie Carragher criticizes the VAR blunder and expresses disbelief that audio footage from the VAR room has not been released.

Liverpool fans are likely feeling frustrated with their first Premier League defeat of the season coming in controversial fashion.

Liverpool is demanding answers and full transparency regarding the significant error and is exploring further options for resolution.

Jamie Carragher has weighed in with his thoughts on the VAR blunder during Liverpool's defeat against Tottenham on Saturday evening. The mistake in question surrounds a Luis Diaz strike that was wrongly ruled out for offside in the first-half of the game with the scoreline sitting at 0-0 at the time.

Jurgen Klopp's side thought they had taken the lead despite being down to 10 men after Curtis Jones was shown a controversial red card after VAR had intervened to get the initial yellow card upgraded. However, the flag was raised by the linesman, and as a result, Simon Hooper - the referee on the day - ruled the goal out.

In unusually quick fashion, VAR were said to have looked at the incident and found no issues with the decision to disallow the goal. On second glance for viewers, it appeared clear that Diaz had timed his run well, although a lack of lines being drawn on the Sky Sports coverage made it impossible to tell for sure.

Shortly after the final whistle of a game that saw nine man Liverpool beaten by a Heung-Min Son opener and a 96th minute own goal from Joel Matip, PGMOL released a statement confirming that the Diaz goal should have stood, and that 'significant human error' had occurred.

The reason later reported for the mistake was that the VAR official - Darren England - had believed the goal was awarded by the on-field officials, and therefore saw no reason to intervene. Carragher was not best impressed with that reasoning, to say the least.

Jamie Carragher claims VAR audio must be released

Speaking on Sky Sports' 'Monday Night Football' show, the former Liverpool defender said: "There is talk they don't know there is a mistake made until half-time, when that ball goes out the look on referees face has that look a look as if something has gone wrong here."

Liverpool are said to have requested that PGMOL release the audio from the VAR room when the incident took place, an sentiment echoed by their former vice-captain: "I think it is unbelievable that all parties involved have not released audio, I find it unfathomable. The only way Howard Webb and the PGMOL would gain any sort of credibility back was to get it out there, we would all say it's a mistake we have all been there."

Many Liverpool fans will be feeling the same way in regard to the matter, with the Reds' first Premier League defeat of the season coming in such controversial fashion.

Liverpool's Premier League results - 2023/24

Opponent Result Chelsea Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Bournemouth Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth Newcastle Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool Aston Villa Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa Wolves Wolves 1-3 Liverpool West Ham Liverpool 3-1 West Ham Tottenham Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool

Liverpool's stance on VAR errors

The club look set to demand answers on how such a significant error came to light during such a high stakes encounter. Liverpool released a statement which read: "That such failings have already been categorised as “significant human error” is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency."

Further action was suggested within this statement: "we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution." It remains to be seen what further action would look like, but the audio being released appears to be at the top of the agenda.