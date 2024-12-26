Jamie Carragher expects Everton's new owners to part ways with Sean Dyche when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Liverpool legend gave his verdict on the former Burnley manager's reign at Goodison Park and thinks the club's fans respect him for the job he's achieved in keeping the Toffees in the Premier League.

Speculation is growing over Dyche's future with the Merseyside outfit as his contract expires in June. He's been with the club since January 2023, guiding them to safety with a 15th-placed finish last season despite an eight-point deduction for violating the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Everton have been linked with several potential replacements, including their former boss David Moyes, who is out of management after leaving West Ham United in the summer. The new owners, The Friedkin Group, completed their £400 million takeover a week ago. Dyche claimed he had the full support of the new regime, but Carragher reckons his time will be up come the end of the season.

Carragher: Everton's New Owners Will Want A New Manager

The New Owners May Let Dyche's Contract Expire

Carragher pointed out the difficult circumstances of which Dyche has managed to steer Everton to safety since his arrival. He thinks fans also acknowledge this:

I think the feeling with Sean Dyche and Everton supporters is that there's a respect there for the job that he's done. You take all the emotion out of it about results or performances. He kept them in the division when he came in. Last season, and without the points deduction, I think Everton would have actually finished above Brighton, but this season, they've gone back to fighting relegation.

Everton are in a relegation scrap, and a 1-1 draw against Manchester City means they sit 15th with three wins and six defeats in 17 games. Carragher expects Dyche will see out the rest of the season:

I don't think there's any chance of Sean Dyche not managing Everton this season, he will keep them up, he knows what he's doing, he'll get enough clean sheets and enough wins at home to keep them in the division.

However, Carragher reckons the Friedkin Group will want to kickstart a new era in Merseyside with their stadium move with a new manager in the dugout:

But I do think with new owners and new stadium I think Everton will probably go for a new manager because Sean Dyche's contract runs out in the summer anyway. I think Dyche will keep Everton in the Premier League and leave at the end of the season.

Sean Dyche Everton Premier League Record Games 72 Wins 21 Draws 23 Defeats 28 PPM 1.20

If Dyche leaves Everton, he will have spent 28 months in charge of the Toffees after replacing Frank Lampard in January 2023. The new owners will be eager to propel the club up the table rather than see them continue to battle relegation as they have over recent years.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/12/2024.