Highlights Jamie Carragher wore the number 23 shirt at Liverpool, and stuck with it until retirement.

His son, James, now wears the same number for Wigan Athletic, continuing the family tradition.

The Carragher family has a legacy with the number 23 shirt, with Jamie setting up a charity based on it.

Jamie Carragher is a Liverpool legend who won nine major trophies during his 17-year stint at the club. Notably, his heroic defending in the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul helped Rafa Benitez's side pull off a miraculous comeback. Throughout his time at Liverpool from 1997 to 2013, Carragher wore the number 23 shirt on the back of his shirt. It became synonymous with the centre-back, who was loved for his determination and passion.

Fast-forward 11 years, and his son, James Carragher, will wear the same number for Wigan Athletic in League One. He was also at Liverpool as a youngster, but moved to the Latics at the age of 15. Here is a look at his career so far and the history of the number 23 shirt in the Carragher family.

Why Jamie Carragher Wore Number 23

He has set up a charity honouring the number

Carragher joined Liverpool in 1988 after growing up as an Everton supporter in Bootle. He made his way through the youth system at Anfield, winning the 1996 FA Youth Cup. A year later, he made his first-team debut for Liverpool, wearing the shirt number 23. He didn't plan on keeping the jersey throughout his career, though. In an interview with reporters in the summer of 1996, Carragher was asked what shirt number he'd eventually like to wear. He said: "Erm, number eight," before he was asked for his reasons, which he added: "I don't know, It's just the one I used to wear at school."

The defender became a regular on the team in the late 1990s and early 2000s, helping his team win three trophies in the 2000/01 campaign. With the success of breaking through into the Liverpool first team and winning trophies, Carragher stuck with the number 23 shirt up until he retired in 2013. In honour of the number, the 46-year-old set up the 23 Foundation in 2009, a charity focused on providing opportunities for young people in Merseyside. Speaking about the story behind the charity, Carragher said:

“I have really enjoyed my career to date at Liverpool Football Club and it is now time to do more and more for Charity in the Merseyside area. But how can I help? First of all along with my family and friends we decided to donate all the proceeds from my Testimonial year to Charity. Then after a great deal of consideration I decided that was not enough because I wanted to set up something that would last a lifetime and that is why the 23 Foundation was formed.”

"Runs in the family"

James Carragher joined Liverpool as an under-8 in 2011, spending six years at the 2019/20 Premier League champions before moving to Wigan Athletic. He made his debut for the Latics in the 2021/22 season, wearing the number 31. In January 2023, the young centre-back joined Oldham Athletic, wearing the same jersey. During his loan spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle a year later, though, he was given the number 30 on the back of his shirt for the first time.

Upon his return, Carragher was given a squad number for Wigan in the upcoming 2024/25 League One campaign. On 6th August, the 21-year-old was given the number 23, like his father. It remains to be seen what role he will play in Shaun Maloney's team throughout the season, but supporters were quick to notice the significance of the Liverpool-born defender following in his father's footsteps.

James Carragher Shirt Numbers - Domestic Season Team(s) Jersey Number 2019/20 Wigan Athletic U18 4 2021/22 Wigan Athletic 31 2022/23 Wigan Athletic, Oldham Athletic 31 2023/24 Wigan Athletic, Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 2024/25 Wigan Athletic 23

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.