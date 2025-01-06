Jamie Carragher has slammed one Liverpool player for their 'arrogant' performance during the 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday. The Red Devils surprised everyone with a composed and passionate display at Anfield, which saw them unlucky not to take all three points back to Old Trafford with them.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold came under fire after he was exploited by Ruben Amorim's side, with both of United's goals stemming from attacks down the left flank. It was claimed that the full-back may have been distracted by ongoing discussions with Real Madrid, but it was a different homegrown star that Carragher levied criticism at after the final whistle.

Carragher Tears Apart Curtis Jones' Performance vs United

The midfielder struggled up against Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte

Speaking during an appearance on the Gary Neville podcast, the 46-year-old singled out Curtis Jones for his display, claiming that it was costly in the hosts' efforts.

"I thought Curtis Jones was poor and the one negative about Curtis Jones as a player when he's not playing well is he holds on to the ball too much," Carragher explained. "He's got that football arrogance which is something you want, but he's at his best when he plays two-touch, he moves it quickly and he presses."

"He's not a superstar in terms of beating players and clever passes, he just moves it on quickly and he presses, he's energetic."

Despite admitting that the 23-year-old has been in good form under Arne Slot this term, the Sky Sports pundit was quick to point out that his 'footballing arrogance' became just 'arrogance' as the Englishman pondered on the ball rather than playing to his strengths.

"As soon as he holds onto the ball for half a second too much, it doesn't become football arrogance, it's just arrogance. He lost the ball early on and I thought it's going to be one of those days from Curtis."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jones has managed six goal returns in 16 Premier League games so far this season.

Before being substituted in the 61st minute, the England international had managed just 26 passes and lost possession on six occasions. He was also successful in just one out of his three ground duels. He made no key passes and also attempted zero driving runs forward.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore - accurate as of 06/01/2024