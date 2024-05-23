Highlights Arsene Wenger has made plans for a radical offside rule change using the 'daylight principle'.

Liverpool defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher has opposed the new rule with an angry social media post.

FIFA trials in Europe show positive results, but there may be possible resistance from top clubs.

Arsene Wenger might be one of the greatest managers in English football history, but that hasn't prevented the Frenchman from receiving criticism for his suggestions on how to change the offside rule.

The legendary Arsenal boss has been keeping himself busy since he left the Emirates in 2018. He currently acts as FIFA's chief of global football development. As part of this role, the 74-year-old has been looking into dramatically changing the offside rule and is planning to push forward with radical changes bu introducing the 'daylight principle' following a successful trial period.

However, one man who has been vocal in his views against such a change is former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher, who has labelled it as 'terrible for the game.'

Carragher Slams New Offside Rule

The former defender believes the new rule would benefit attackers

In recent months, Wenger has been part of a team that has been overseeing the possible implementation of the daylight initiative which would drastically change the offside rule permanently. The idea is that if an attacking player has any body part that they could score a goal with behind the last defender, they would be viewed as being offside. In essence, the attacker's entire body would have to be in front of the last man in order to be penalised.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez was called offside more than any other player in the Premier League last season (33 times).

Such a rule would mean that chalked-off goals such as Coventry City's extra-time winner against Manchester United in the thrilling FA Cup semi-final would be allowed to stand. By incorporating this rule, it would look to bring an end to such tight offside calls being made.

Despite the Frenchman pushing through with this, Sky Sports pundit Carragher has said that the implementation of this new rule would greatly benefit attackers and lead to teams altering the way they defend. Taking to X, the pundit stated:

"This will be terrible for the game as teams will defend completely differently than we see now. Lots of lows blocks & teams being negative. "How would you defend a set piece! We don’t need more advantage for the attacker, the game is seeing more goals scored than ever!"

Daylight Principle Trials Successful

FIFA have trialled this rule across Europe

Despite Carragher's questioning, trials of the 'daylight' rule have already taken place across different European countries. The Times first reported that the trials, which took place in Sweden, Italy and the Netherlands, had produced positive results. This was then backed up by the Daily Mail, who claimed that Wenger was so impressed by the results that he is set to apply pressure for it to be adopted in more senior competitions.

It is believed that there would be some resistance from top-level clubs when it comes to implementing this rule, with Premier League teams only just agreeing for semi-automated offsides to be used in the 2024/2025 season.

Statistics courtesy of the Premier League.