Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has handed out some of his most brutal criticism yet of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea following their opening weekend loss to Manchester City in the Premier League. While there were some positive signs at Stamford Bridge, the Blues were easily carved open by the defending champions and looked disjointed at both ends of the pitch.

Speaking ahead of Sky Sports' Monday Night Football coverage of Leicester City vs Tottenham, Carragher did not hold back, claiming he couldn't understand why players kept on wanting to sign for the West London outfit, while also giving a comical reaction to the news of Joao Felix's imminent transfer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea's squad has an average age of just 23.1-years-old.

Carragher Tells Chelsea to Stop Buying Players

The Liverpudlian also said that players should avoid joining the club

Discussing Chelsea's erratic transfer business this summer, the 46-year-old made his feelings regarding the moves the club have made known:

"Chelsea have just got to stop buying players. And players have got to stop signing for Chelsea. I don't know why as a player you'd look at that Chelsea project...why would you sign? "The only reason why you might sign is your agent saying 'we are getting a seven-year deal on big money.' You know what I would say? Back yourself as a player and sign a four-year deal at a proper club. Back yourself to do well and when your due for a renewal, your money goes up anyway."

When asked whether or not players could be tempted to join a young and exciting team, Carragher responded by stating that Chelsea weren't that, before analysing the deal to bring Joao Felix back on a permanent basis.

"You're signing Joao Felix. Tell me where he's going to play. They've signed Neto a week ago. Where's he going to play if you've already got Cole Palmer? "Every football team I played in, there were seven or eight players who knew they were playing every week. Then you've got six or seven players fighting for three positions and then another six or seven players who know they're squad players. That's a healthy squad.

"You're asking 'where's Joao Felix going to play?' You know what I'm asking? 'Where's he going to get changed at the training ground? If you've got 40 players, how are they all in one dressing room? How are they putting on a training session?"

Neville Criticises Chelsea Midfield

The blues midfield cost more than double Manchester City's

It wasn't just Carragher who was full of criticism for the Blues, as his co-host Gary Neville laid into the midfield three that Chelsea named against the Premier League champions. Maresca opted to start with Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, yet former Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic was still able to run through the middle of the park unchallenged before scoring thew winning goal of the game.

The lack of effort staggered Neville, who didn't hold back with his thoughts: