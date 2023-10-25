Highlights Jamie Carragher defends Everton in the face of potential 12-point deduction, criticizing the Premier League's treatment compared to Man City's 115 charges.

Jamie Carragher has jumped to the defence of Everton, the arch-rivals of his beloved Liverpool, following the news of the Toffees’ potential 12-point reduction, while blasting Manchester City in the process.

Per The Telegraph, the Premier League have suggested that Sean Dyche’s side could face such a punishment should they find them guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules regarding profit and sustainability set in stone for all 20 clubs in the league. Of course, such intense repercussions would hinder their chances of retaining their status in the topflight, an objective that has been achieved in the past two campaigns.

Inside Everton’s case

Currently being investigated by an independent commission, the Merseyside-based outfit recorded financial losses of £304m over a period of three years. Regulations suggest that no Premier League club are permitted to lose in excess of £105m over a three-year spell, which, of course, Everton have surpassed by quite some margin.

And although the commission are still yet to make a concrete decision over the punishment they will receive, the Premier League are ready to deduct a detrimental number of points from their tally if they are found guilty, per the reports. The club themselves are adamant they have not committed any wrongdoing and believe, wholeheartedly, that they will ‘robustly defend’ their case, while putting exemptions, including those related to the COVID-19 crisis, forward as part of their defence. Aside from the points deductions, it is possible that Everton could face a fine and/or transfer embargo should the case result in them being found out as guilty.

What Carragher said

Carragher, who played 737 games in a Liverpool strip, has been quick to defend the Toffees, however, referencing the ongoing behind-the-scenes battle that Manchester City face, in which they have 115 charges against them.

On X (formerly Twitter), the defender-turned-pundit has blasted the Premier League for the way they’ve treated Everton’s case in comparison to the reigning English champions. He joked that if Everton were to end up in the Championship because of their potential point deduction, then Man City could end up in the sixth tier of English football.

“The PL want a 12 point deduction for Everton for one charge, Man City are going to end up in the National League North if the PL get their way!! “Unbelievable the amount of stories that come out about Everton’s situation, but Man City’s, which has 114 more charges & has gone on for much longer, has gone very quiet.”

Referencing Pep Guardiola’s side’s financial debacle, Carragher has seemingly taken a stab at the recent treble winners, but also the reporting – or lack thereof – of their rule-breaking nature. Earlier this year, news emerged that the Cityzens were charged by the Premier League with breaking FFP rules on a staggering 115 different occasions over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

A statement from the Premier League read: “In accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today [February 6 2023] referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League rules by Manchester City Football Club to a commission under Premier League rule W.3.4.”

This, obviously, irked many fans on the back of how dominant they had been in the Premier League during that timeframe. Because of how Everton have instead been shunted in the low light for - reportedly - breaking FFP rules, this will not be the end.

Those associated with Everton have every right to feel aggrieved given how under the radar City’s ongoing investigation has flown, though potentially with the stress the Evertonians find themselves under, it may jump the Premier League back into gear to get to the bottom of the Manchester-based club’s problems.