The pundit also claimed it's time for Casemiro to consider moving on at the end of the season after a dreadful display at Selhurst Park.

A Michael Olise brace and goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell put the Red Devils to the sword as their hopes of European qualification suffered a major setback.

Jamie Carragher has blasted Antony and Casemiro after Manchester United were easily beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Red Devils saw their hopes of European qualification take a significant hit with the thrashing at Selhurst Park and the Sky Sports pundit made his feelings clear about United's players after the match.

The game got off to a terrible start for the away team as Michael Olise picked the ball up in the middle of the park and drove past several Man Utd players with relative ease before picking out the bottom corner of Andre Onana's net to give the Eagles a 12th-minute lead. The France international would torment United's makeshift back-line throughout the match.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have conceded their most goals in a single season since 1976-77, having let in 81 goals.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell then added goals on either side of half-time to take the game away from Erik ten Hag's men before Olise rocketed his second of the game past Onana to make it 4-0. Palace would then play some brilliant football while United players continued to chase shadows for the remainder of the 90 minutes.

Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United - Statistics Crystal Palace Statistic Man United 43% Possession 57% 18 Total Shots 7 10 Shots on Target 2 6 Corners 2 12 Fouls 8 1 Yellow Cards 1

Despite not being a United fan, Liverpool legend Carragher was fuming with the performance of some players on the night, and took issue with Antony's behaviour after the full-time whistle.

Carragher Blasts Antony's Actions

The pundit labelled the winger as 'embarrassing'

After the game, the Man United players were given a strong reception by the away supporters despite the poor result. Once they acknowledged the fans, the players were heading into the dressing room when the ex-Liverpool defender spotted something he didn't like.

Antony could be seen speaking to Mason Mount and Onana as they made their way towards the tunnel, with the Brazilian covering his mouth to avoid cameras seeing what he was telling his teammates. Carragher took issue with this during his Sky Sports coverage, saying:

"Just get off the pitch. Talking, whispering behind your hand. You've been absolutely awful. He's probably talking about one of the players or someone else or the set-up or the manager. Just get off the pitch, shut up and get in. You've just been beaten 4-0. Whispering about other players, honestly, embarrassing."

The 24-year-old was the first man withdrawn from the south London horror show, having failed to make an impact. He played just 60 minutes before being replaced by Sofyan Amrabat as Ten Hag looked to employ damage-limitation tactics. View Carragher's comments in the below video:

Carragher Disappointed in Casemiro

He claims the United midfielder should move on

The Sky Sports pundit didn't only blast Antony but also claimed Casemiro's time as an elite player is coming to an end after a poor showing. Carragher claimed the ex-Real Madrid ace should be considering moving on at the end of the season:

"I think Casemiro, deadly serious, should know himself tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the [FA] cup final. And he should be thinking "I need to go to the MLS or Saudi". I'm deadly serious. He's aging. The people around him need to tell him this has to stop."

The 46-year-old was complimentary of what the holding midfielder has achieved in the game: "We are watching one of the greats of the modern time playing in one of the best midfields we've seen who dominated Europe. He's been an absolute great. I am nowhere near the level of what that man has achieved. Champions Leagues, playing for Brazil, playing for Real Madrid."

However, he used his own experience to state that he felt the player was coming to an end: "But I always remember something when I retired myself. There was a saying I always remember as a footballer, 'leave the football before the football leaves you'. The football has left him at this top level he needs to call it a day at this level of football and move." See what the retired defender had to say below: