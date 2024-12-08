Jamie Carragher has blasted Marc Cucurella for his actions after Chelsea went 2-0 down to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening. The Blues have far exceeded expectations so far under Enzo Maresca and came into the weekend second in the Premier League table. On the flip side, Tottenham have been struggling as of late and Ange Postecoglou has been on the receiving end of some choice words from his supporters.

Still, it was the home side who took the lead and they did so early. After Cucurella slipped in a dangerous area, Spurs took full advantage and after the ball was whipped into the area, Solanke got onto the end of it to fire it past an oblivious Robert Sanchez. Not long after, the Spaniard was slipping again and this time, it led to a Dejan Kulusevski goal to double Spurs' lead. His actions after the fact didn't sit right with Carragher either.

Carragher Slammed Cucurella's Actions After Tottenham's Second Goal

He labelled them 'embarrassing'

Having been at fault for both strikes, Cucurella was spotted running to the touchline to change his boots after the second goal and appeared to blame the kit man for his issues staying on his feet. Carragher, who was providing commentary on the game with Sky Sports, was having none of it and slammed the defender for his actions.

"Cucurella's coming to the bench. Don't blame anyone else - it's your own fault son! Absolute schoolboy stuff. Embarrassing. He slips again. Look at him shrugging his shoulders. Did he not do a warm-up?"

The defender finished the half without slipping again and Chelsea pulled one back through a superb solo effort from Jadon Sancho. The forward danced past several Spurs defenders before letting loose and firing the ball home from distance.