Highlights Arsena have blown the Premier League title race wide open after seeing off Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Jamie Carragher criticised Martin Odegaard's post-match antics, urging him to leave the field after the win.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have challenging fixtures ahead, with the Reds taking on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final later this month.

Arsenal blew the title race wide open with a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium. Jamie Carragher wasn't impressed with the antics of the Gunners' club captain, Martin Odegaard, upon the full-time whistle.

Mikel Arteta's side were by far the stronger side on the day, with the visitors missing Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah, while Darwin Nunez was forced to start the encounter on the bench after picking up a knock in the days leading up to the match. Gabriel Jesus missed out through injury for the hosts and Kai Havertz was tasked with leading the line in the Brazilian's absence.

Havertz broke free of the Liverpool defence but saw his effort denied by Alisson before Bukayo Saka fired in the rebound to give the home team the advantage in the opening half of the game. Arsenal had been dominant throughout the first 45 minutes but handed Jurgen Klopp's side a huge lifeline just before the break.

William Saliba hesitated in dealing with a Ryan Gravenberch through ball and Luis Diaz did well to get a foot to the ball and dig out a cross which was inadvertently turned into his own net by the unfortunate Gabriel.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson failed to cover themselves in glory as the Gunners scored two second-half goals to close the gap at the top of the league to only two points. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were the beneficiaries of poor defending by the experienced Liverpool duo.

Jamie Carragher unimpressed with Martin Odegaard

The ex-Reds defender had some advice for the Gunners captain

The Emirates gave an almighty cheer upon the full-time whistle and the players and Arteta showed their delight at the massive result. Odegaard stayed out on the pitch for longer than the rest of the players, with the Norwegian taking in the adulation of his home supporters.

While Sky Sports' coverage of the game post-match was going on, cameras panned to the midfielder taking pictures of the Arsenal camera photographer, Stuart MacFarlane. Being on the other side of the camera for once, MacFarlane was encouraged by Odegaard to pose in front of the singing home end while he took a picture.

3:16 Related Football's best 17 pundits have been ranked Fans have voted for the football pundits they admire most on British TV.

Carragher - on the Sky Sports panel - took issue with the antics of the Arsenal man. Watching the footage, the former Liverpool vice-captain said:

Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game, it's three points.

While he was unhappy at what he was seeing, Carragher still had time to fit in praise for the Arsenal performance while still encouraging Odegaard to get off the pitch: "You've been brilliant, you're back in the title race. Get down the tunnel."

Despite the pundit's criticism, Arsenal fans and players will spend the evening in a joyous mood as they picked up all three points in a game that could have broken their season had they been on the losing side.

What comes next for Arsenal and Liverpool

Some huge games loom on the horizon

Liverpool may have one eye on their EFL Cup final clash against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium at the end of February, but Klopp and co will need to dust themselves off and get back to winning ways before then with three league fixtures against Burnley, Brentford, and Luton Town still to come before then.

As for Arsenal, the win will give them plenty of confidence heading into their Premier League fixtures at West Ham and Burnley. The north London side will also face a round of 16 first-leg tie against Porto in the Champions League before the end of the month. The business end of the season approaches.