Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has criticised Mohamed Salah for his comments about his future following Liverpool's 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday. After the game, Salah spoke to reporters and stated that the club had yet to begin conversations with him regarding a new contract, stating that he was more likely to leave than stay at this current juncture, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

While reports have since suggested that there has been dialogue between both sides, that has not stopped Carragher from taking the 32-year-old to task, going as far as to describe the forward's actions as being selfish.

Carragher Slams Salah's Contract Discussions

Speaking ahead of Newcastle's clash with West Ham United on Monday Night Football, Carragher revealed he was very disappointed with Salah's conduct. The 46-year-old stated:

"Of course there have been discussions. Right now, there's obviously a big difference in the valuation. What Mo Salah and his agent value themselves at, whether that's financially or in terms of length of contract, to what Liverpool do. The reason why Liverpool wouldn't have offered a contract yet is because Mo Salah will turn it down. So they're still in talks. I'm desperate for them to meet in the middle. "But I must say I am very disappointed with Mo Salah. Liverpool have got Real Madrid in midweek and Manchester City at the weekend. That's the story for Liverpool right now. We're all quite aware that in the seven years he's been at Liverpool, he's stopped in the mix zone twice. He decided for the third time away at Southampton on the back of winning Liverpool the game."

No player has managed as many goal contributions in the Premier League since the start of the 2019-20 season than Mohamed Salah (167).

Carragher went on to reiterate that Liverpool winning the Premier League was more important than any contract situation, with both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold set to become free agents at the end of the season. He also criticised the player's agent for posting cryptic tweets about Salah's future, describing it as selfish when the focus should be on the results on the pitch.

"What I would say is I hope Salah and the other two players who were involved in this, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander Arnol, don’t feel that this club will fall apart if they ever move on. Salah would be missed if he moved on. Of course, he would, but I can assure you Liverpool will move on."

