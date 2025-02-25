Jamie Carragher has slammed Rio Ferdinand for the ex-Manchester United defender's reaction to controversial comments made by his former international teammate regarding Mohamed Salah and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Carragher landed himself in hot water for suggesting that AFCON lacked the prestige to help the Liverpool forward win the Ballon d'Or in the same way that the European Championship or Copa America may support the chances of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

The Sky Sports pundit was immediately pulled up on this by Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge, who both stated that it was a 'major tournament' and was comparable to the other two continental competitions. Ferdinand would later share his thoughts online, but Carragher was quick to shoot down his alleged claims.

Carragher Slams Ferdinand in Response to AFCON Criticism

Ferdinand shared his thoughts on Carragher's comments during the latest episode of the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, and a snippet of the discussion was posted onto his social media. In the clip, the 46-year-old can be seen saying that many people share the same opinion as the Liverpudlian, but claimed it was disrespectful not to put the African Cup of Nations on the same pedestal as the Euros or Copa America.

"I think he's right in what he's saying, because I think that's what happens,' Ferdinand stated. "If Mo Salah won the African Nations Cup, that would have no bearing on anyone's voting when they vote for the Ballon d'Or.

"To give a bit of context, he mentioned something along the lines of 'the reason why Mo Salah won't win the Ballon d'Or is because the African Nations Cup isn't of the level of the Euros or Copa America.'

"I think that comment is representative of the majority of people out there. I don't think that's right, I think that's ignorant. If you go to all the players, they will tell you, we have to win this. It's a demand in their countries to win this."

In response, Carragher took to the comments to slam his former Three Lions teammate, claiming that the defender had not gotten his initial statement right to begin with:

"I didn't say that you clown, stop playing to the gallery like you always do."

Ferdinand then responded by saying that Carragher had been on the receiving end of a bad couple of weeks, specficially making references to remarks the former Liverpool player made about Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland.

On Monday night, Carragher, who has previously named Salah as his favourite for the 2025 award, released a length statement on Twitter clarifying his original comments while also defending the thought process behind it.

"The point I was trying to make yesterday was that Mo Salah is at a disadvantage playing for Egypt in terms of him winning the Ballon D’or," the 47-year-old pundit explained. "If Salah had an average season at LFC but won the AFCON & was MVP I don’t think he would win the Ballon d’or.

"Because I don’t think AFCON carries the weight of other tournaments. But if Mbappe had an average season at Real Madrid but won the World Cup/Euros he would still have a great opportunity."

"It’s not disrespectful if I feel the WC/Euros/CP are better tournaments it’s just my opinion when I watch them. Saying it wasn’t a major competition was clumsy but I think most people watching could understand the point I was trying to make."

Carragher would finish his statement calling out the likes of Ferdinand for 'jumping on the bandwagon & playing to the gallery,' the exact words he used in the comments of his video.