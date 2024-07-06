Highlights Jamie Carragher criticizes Gareth Southgate's selection of Kieran Trippier over Trent Alexander-Arnold for right wing back in Euro 2024 quarter-final.

Southgate may switch to a 3-4-3 formation due to Marc Guehi's suspension in their quarter-final showdown with Switzerland.

Carragher believes Alexander-Arnold is superior to Trippier and questions Southgate's decision-making.

Jamie Carragher has bemoaned Gareth Southgate's selection choices after he learned the England manager has chosen to select Kieran Trippier to start at right wing back in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Switzerland on Saturday evening.

Southgate appears likely to change from his usual 4-2-3-1 lineup in place of a 3-4-3 formation for their game in Dusseldorf after Marc Guehi's yellow card in the extra-time victory over Slovakia in the Round of 16 meant the Crystal Palace defender would miss the next fixture through suspension.

Kyle Walker had been England's starting right back in their first four games of the tournament, but Southgate prefers to use the Manchester City captain as a central defender when playing with three at the back. This means he is left with a decision to make over whether Kieran Trippier or Trent Alexander-Arnold are offered a place on the right flank, but Carragher feels the former Three Lions defender has made a mistake in not selecting the latter.

Carragher Is Adamant Alexander-Arnold Should Start

The 38-capped Englishman claims the Liverpool star is superior to Trippier

Reacting to Saturday's team news on Sky Sports, Carragher said: "Kieran Trippier has done a decent job at left back. He's picked him over Trent Alexander-Arnold, which I just cannot fathom at all. I mean, that's not the Liverpool fan in me."

The Liverpool right-back started England's first two group games, but with his position change seeing him move into a midfield role next to Declan Rice, the 25-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements, with Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo replacing him in the last two outings.

Carragher claimed that he agreed with Southgate's decision to pick Kyle Walker ahead of Alexander-Arnold but that the 25-year-old was vastly superior to Trippier. He continued:

"For a long time, I've always felt it was right that Kyle Walker played right back for England,' Carragher explained. 'I thought it was right that Gareth experimented with Trent in midfield because he's got, obviously, world-class ability on the ball. It didn't quite work and he had to be taken out of the team. "But the reason that you'd play Trippier over Trent, I just can't get my head around. The only reason would be that Kieran has played maybe a few more games. Maybe he trusts him. But when you say defensively, the whole point of playing three at the back is to release your wing backs. And you've got Kyle Walker behind you, he's the quickest player in the squad to mop up anything if you get caught out defensively. "So to not put Trent in that position, I cannot believe that one. I must be honest, I can't. I can only imagine where his head is right now in this tournament. But Kieran Trippier is a player who Gareth trusts, he puts him in. Whether it be left back, right back, right wing back, left wing back, he always seems to find a place for him. But I would have played Trent in that position."

Leaked Lineup Against Switzerland

Southgate set to make only one personnel change

Unfortunately for England, they will be without the services of one of their more solid performers in this tournament. Marc Guehi is unavailable through suspension after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Slovakia. It is believed that Ezri Konsa is the leading candidate to replace him.

However, as England look to reach the final four of the competition, it looks likely that Konsa will be the only personnel change from the lacklustre performance against Slovakia list time out, with all 10 other players retaining their place. The main difference will be the change of formation to a three-man defence, which bore instant fruits for the European Championship hopefuls when they opted for this alteration late into the Round of 16 tie as Harry Kane headed in the Three Lions' winning goal early into extra-time, completing the dramatic comeback mission that Jude Bellingham initiated in the 95th-minute with his audacious bicycle kick goal to hand England a 2-1 victory.